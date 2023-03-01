February proved to be a unlucky month for the Mega Millions drawings, producing no grand prize winners after January saw four jackpots. The last lottery drawing of February on Tuesday night did not produce a winner for the $145 million grand prize, which had a $73.4 million cash value.

The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn on Tuesday were 14, 16, 40, 52 and 59, with a gold Mega Ball of 13. The Megaplier was 2X.

Watch the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers drawing below.

Friday's jackpot will now grow to an estimated $167 million with an $84.5 million cash option.

Although there were no grand prize winners, one player became an instant millionaire in the latest Mega Millions lottery drawing.

A ticket-holder in Virginia hit the Match 5 and won $1 million. However, since the player did not purchase a Megaplier, they missed the chance to increase their prize to $2 million.

Ten ticket-holders won $10,000 by hitting the Match 4 plus the Mega Ball. Similar to the million-dollar win, none of the Match 4 plus Mega Ball winners added the Megaplier, which would have doubled their winnings. The rest of the prizes from the night ranged between $2 and $1,000.

The latest drawing comes after a $40,000 winning ticket was sold in South Carolina. The player matched four white balls with the gold Mega Ball, initially winning $10,000.

However, the ticket-holder purchased the 4X Megaplier and turned their winnings into a $40,000 prize. The winning ticket was purchased at a Food Lion in Anderson for Friday's lottery drawing.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is a 1 in 302 million chance. The game can be played in 45 states, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.

Mega Millions jackpot winners can receive their grand prize through a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity. Those who opt for the annuity receive one immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.