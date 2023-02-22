Following four Mega Millions jackpot wins in January, February has been far less rewarding. As the month approaches its end, the Tuesday drawing did not result in any winners for the $104 million grand prize, which had a $52.8 million cash option.

The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn on Tuesday were 2, 15, 30, 36 and 63, with a gold Mega Ball of 24. The Megaplier was 2X.

Watch the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers drawing below.

Friday's jackpot will now climb to an estimated $126 million with a $63.9 million cash value.

There was one instant millionaire following the latest Mega Millions lottery drawing. A player in Arizona hit the Match and initially won $1 million. However, since the player purchased a Megaplier, they increased their prize to $2 million.

Nine ticket-holders won $10,000 by hitting the Match 4 plus the Mega Ball. Meanwhile, only one player purchased the Megaplier, which increased their winnings to a $30,000 prize. The rest of the prizes from the night ranged between $2 and $1,000.

The latest jackpot comes after a group of eight from New York claimed a $1 million prize from a drawing held last year. More than three months after the Nov. 5, 2022, Mega Millions drawing, the prize was claimed.

The eight co-workers purchased the winning ticket at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh. After selecting a lump sum payment, each co-worker received $81,375 following taxes and the required withholdings.

Among the winners were players from Florida, Georgia, Manhattan, Massachusetts, Puerto Rico, Ozone Park, and the Bronx.

Mega Millions can be played in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Those lucky enough to become jackpot winners can receive their grand prize through a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity. Those who select the annuity receive one immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% every year.

There is a 1 in 302 million chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot.