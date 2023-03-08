Following four historic Mega Millions wins in January, the jackpot has surpassed the $200 million mark after February and March have produced no grand prize winners. The latest lottery drawing on Tuesday for the $188 million grand prize, which had a $99.2 million cash option, went unclaimed.

The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn on Tuesday were 15, 22, 25, 28 and 69, with a gold Mega Ball of 21. The Megaplier was 4X.

Watch the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers drawing below.

Friday's jackpot is expected to climb to an estimated $203 million with a $107.1 million cash value.

Following Tuesday's lottery drawing, one player emerged as an instant millionaire. A ticket-holder in New Jersey hit the Match 5 and won $1 million. However, they did not purchase the Megaplier and missed the chance to increase their prize to $4 million.

Eighteen players won $10,000 by hitting the Match 4 plus the Mega Ball, and five of those tickets quadrupled their winnings to $40,000 by purchasing the Megaplier. The rest of the prizes from the night ranged between $2 and $2,000.

The latest drawing comes after a $2 million winning ticket was claimed in Florida from an earlier drawing. The player matched five white balls, initially winning $1 million, and purchased the 2X Megaplier to double their winnings. The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Brandon for the Oct. 28, 2022 drawing.

Mega Millions jackpot winners can receive their grand prize through a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity. Those who select the annuity receive one immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is a 1 in 302 million chance. The game can be played in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.