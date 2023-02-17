KEY POINTS Megan Fox is still upset but is giving her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly a chance, a report says

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are not giving up on their relationship, a report says.

Fox, 36, sparked rumors last week that she broke up with her 32-year-old musician fiancé. However, a source told People Friday that the pair are "working through their issues and haven't split."

"Megan is still upset but is not giving up on their relationship," the anonymous tipster continued. "He feels the same way. They are getting professional help because they want things to work out."

The news came days after Fox and Kelly were spotted visiting a marriage counseling office in California Monday. The Daily Mail obtained photos of the celebrity couple leaving the building after reportedly spending two and a half hours inside.

The "Transformers" star looked emotional as she wiped her eyes with her hand. She walked ahead of Kelly, who followed closely behind.

Although they walked to the parking lot together, they reportedly left in separate cars.

Kelly and Fox reunited the following day. They were photographed inside his Escalade on Valentine's Day.

Fox and Kelly reportedly had a big fight while they were in Arizona for the Super Bowl weekend last week. The "Jennifer's Body" star allegedly skipped the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party, where the singer-rapper performed on Feb. 11, and flew home ahead of Kelly.

"They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off," an unnamed insider told People earlier this week. "They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time."

On Sunday, Fox hinted at a possible split from Kelly on Instagram before deleting her account altogether.

The actress' final post featured a series of photos of herself as well as a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit. She captioned the snaps with lyrics from Beyoncé's song "Pray You Catch Me" from 2016's "Lemonade," writing, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath."

Before deactivating her account, Fox took down all photos and videos of herself with Kelly, including a post announcing their engagement. She also began following Eminem, who has publicly feuded with the "Bloody Valentine" singer for years.

In the comments of her final Instagram post, one fan speculated that Kelly cheated on Fox with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd.

"He probably got with Sophie," the fan suggested.

"Maybe I got with Sophie," Fox replied, alongside a single fire emoji.

However, Lloyd, who joined Kelly's live band last year and performed with him on his "Mainstream Sellout" world tour, later denied the rumors romantically linking her to Kelly.

"Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," Lloyd's management team told Us Weekly Wednesday. "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue."