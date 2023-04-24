KEY POINTS Meghan Markle is "going about her life in the present," according to her rep

The spokesperson said the duchess is "not thinking about correspondence from two years ago"

The rep added that reports suggesting otherwise were "false" and "ridiculous"

Meghan Markle has shut down speculation that her decision not to attend King Charles III's coronation was influenced by correspondence between herself and her father-in-law from two years ago.

A representative for the Duchess of Sussex slammed the "ridiculous" claims that Markle isn't joining her husband Prince Harry at the King's crowning ceremony in London next month following a letter the former actress reportedly sent to Charles in 2021 expressing her concerns over "unconscious bias" within the royal family.

"The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago," Markle's rep told People. "Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating."

The statement came after a report from The Telegraph claimed that Markle sent King Charles a letter soon after the Sussexes' March 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the couple alleged that there were "concerns and conversations" within the royal family "about how dark [their son Archie's] skin might be when he's born."

Markle's correspondence was reportedly sent after she received a letter from the then-Prince of Wales in which he expressed his sadness over the tension within their family following the Sussexes' decision to step back as working royals in 2020.

According to the report, King Charles was the only senior royal to have contacted the duchess following the bombshell Oprah interview.

The outlet claimed that the letters named the member of the royal family who allegedly made the remarks about Archie's skin color and that King Charles and Markle agreed that the comment was made without malice intended.

The former "Suits" star reportedly also told Prince Harry's father that she didn't intend to accuse the royal family member of racism but instead wanted to discuss "unconscious bias."

Prince Harry had also addressed the issue during an interview with Tom Bradby ahead of the release of the royal's memoir "Spare" earlier this year. The Duke of Sussex denied that they accused the royal family of racism during their interview with Winfrey.

"The British press said that. Did Meghan ever mention 'they're racists'?" Prince Harry told Bradby.

Bradby pointed out that Markle said "there were troubling comments about Archie's skin color," but Prince Harry clarified that his wife said that "there were concerns about his skin color."

When asked if he considered that racist, Prince Harry said he would not, before going on to share his thoughts on racism and unconscious bias.

"I wouldn't. Not having lived within that family. Going back to what my understanding is, because of my own experience, the difference between racism and unconscious bias, the two things are different," he explained.

Prince Harry continued, "Once it has been acknowledged, or pointed out to you, as an individual or as an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you, therefore, have an opportunity to learn and grow from that, in order that you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem. Otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism."

Prince Harry will attend King Charles' coronation solo at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, while Markle will remain in California with their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.