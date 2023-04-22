KEY POINTS Meghan Markle is planning a "low-key" party for Archie at home for his 4th birthday, reports say

Markle will reportedly invite a few friends and her mom, Doria Ragland

Prince Harry will be in the U.K. for King Charles' coronation on his son's birthday

Meghan Markle is planning a "low-key" birthday celebration for her son, Prince Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend their son's 4th birthday apart. Markle will hold an intimate party for Archie at their home in Montecito, California, on May 6, when Prince Harry will be in the U.K. for his father King Charles III's coronation.

Insiders shared some details about Markle's birthday plans for Prince Archie with Us Weekly and People.

"It's going to be a low-key party at home," one anonymous source told People. "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, Princess Lilibet, 1, who is reportedly very close to Prince Archie, is expected to be part of her big brother's birthday bash.

"They are so sweet together. Archie loves Lili. He's such a sweet boy. When she's not around, he asks, 'Where's Lili?'" the insider added.

An unnamed source also told Us Weekly that the Duchess of Sussex "is planning something really low-key to celebrate Archie's birthday" next month.

"Since Harry won't be able to attend, she just wants to do something intimate with family and a few very close friends," the insider added.

The "Bench" author is reportedly excited for her son's "special day" even if she's not planning an "over the top" party.

"She can't believe he's turning 4 already," the tipster continued. "It feels like the years have flown by. She loves being a mom and can't wait to celebrate her little boy's special day."

British journalist and biographer Omid Scobie previously reported that a key factor in Markle's decision to skip the coronation was Archie's birthday.

"I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision," Scobie tweeted. "Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the U.K. for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey."

Several royal pundits and experts have shared their own speculations on Markle's decision not to attend her father-in-law's crowning ceremony in London since Buckingham Palace made the announcement earlier this month.

British journalist and GB News presenter Dan Wootton claimed that Markle "knew" she would be booed if she showed up at the historic event and "didn't want to put herself through that."

But Daily Mail Diary editor and broadcaster Richard Eden suggested that the Sussexes' unmet demands, including the lack of an apology from the royal family, may have been part of the reason Markle would be remaining in California on coronation day.

"They wanted apologies, [and] ... from everything I've heard, you know that simply hasn't happened. And let's be clear, I think that's why Meghan isn't coming because they haven't got what they wanted," Eden claimed on "Palace Confidential."

Whatever was behind Markle's decision, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail that he believes it was an "ideal compromise" for the family.