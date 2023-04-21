KEY POINTS Prince Harry reportedly acknowledged the Sussex Squad for raising funds for Sentebale

British socialite and royal author Lady Colin Campbell and British journalist Phil Dampier with nearly 30 years of experience reporting on royal family joined Dan Wootton on "GB News." During their appearance, the host mentioned Prince Harry acknowledging the Sussex Squad for helping his charity raise funds and asked the experts if by acknowledging them, he was encouraging the rabid trolls.

"Well, yes, of course, that's exactly what he's doing," Campell responded. "And of course, they also get paid because if you look at the Archewell's account, you'll see that they pay their media people as well, and that ends up being the Sussex Squad."

The "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story" author continued, "They're called the Sussex Squad for a very good reason they are full of hatred. They have threatened the lives of the present Princess of Wales. They have said the most dreadful things about what they'd like done to the children. I mean, it is beyond belief that Harry and Meghan can think it is appropriate to pay people like this and to give them any recognition at all. They should be stoved to annihilation."

Wootton also asked Dampier about the same thing, noting that the Sussexes have been promoting kindness and cleaning up the internet, but "their trolls are the most vicious, the most nasty, and lady C pointed out the most violent of them all."

Campier joked that he might call the trolls "silly sausages," adding that it's mixed games, and it can't be taken away from Prince Harry.

"I don't have any problem with him thanking them for fundraising, but where I do agree is that to my knowledge, Harry and Meghan have never spoken out about the online trolls that [go] on [and] some of it does get very vicious, death threats, etc.," Dampier said.

"So you know, they preach about peace and harmony don't they, but they could actually ask them [trolls] to tone it down a bit. They could speak out about it, but after some of the things that he said in his book 'Spare,' you know, we know, he's got a bit of a nasty streak, so he's not exactly setting much of an example."

Prince Harry's charity, Sentebale, thanked the controversial Sussex Squad for helping them raise funds. However, some members have been in the spotlight for indulging in online abuse against their critics, The Telegraph reported.

"Sentebale received donations through an online fundraising platform under the banner of 'Sussex Squad' in 2022, which highlighted Sentebale's work in Lesotho and Botswana," Sentebale's spokesman told The Telegraph.

"Sentebale operated in the same way we would work with any member(s) of the public wanting to raise funds for our work. Each year, we acknowledge a range of individuals, partners, groups and organizations who have supported our work in a given financial year, and this year was no different."