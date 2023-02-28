KEY POINTS Royal author Tom Bower discussed Meghan Markle's alleged misconceptions about the British royal family

The royal expert said the duchess created an "extraordinary" marketing campaign

Bower claimed that Markle's priority was "money"

A royal expert claims that Meghan Markle was disappointed when she learned that Prince Harry wasn't worth "hundreds of millions" and that the goal of the couple's recent media projects was to make money.

Tom Bower, a British writer and investigative journalist known for his unauthorized biographies, spoke about Markle's alleged misconceptions about the British royal family when he appeared on GB News earlier this month.

The "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors" author described the "Suits" alum as "money-obsessed" and alleged that it was a "great surprise and disappointment" for her when she found out that her now-husband had "very little money." International Business Times could not independently verify these claims.

"She had imagined he would be worth hundreds of millions, if not billions, and she is having to make up for it now," Bower was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail, adding that the couple could not afford their current lifestyle as working members of the royal family.

"[Meghan] wants to ride in the big Cadillacs, the private jets on command," the royal author told MailOnline's Dan Wootton. "At the moment, she needs to scrounge for those sorts of things."

In an earlier interview on GB News, Bower claimed that the 41-year-old duchess created an "extraordinary" marketing campaign following the couple's Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" and Prince Harry's bestselling memoir "Spare."

The author believed that Markle's "No. 1 interest is herself and the second is money."

"The question is how will she make a lot of money in a short period of time, in the end, to make sure she doesn't need always to place herself as the victim of the royal family," Bower claimed, adding that "she's always looking for other business opportunities."

He also suggested that Markle could break up with Prince Harry in the future if he becomes "redundant" to her alleged ambitions.

When asked about his thoughts on the couple seemingly finding ways to "make money fast" to maintain their "lavish" lifestyles, Bower responded, "What's terrible for the Sussexes is they haven't gotten really that much money compared to the other A-listers."

He continued, "If they've got $20 million or $30 million, among the A-listers who are billionaires that is just days or years of expenditure in food or living, so, of course, they're poor compared to their neighbors."

Bower further claimed that Markle "feels that more than anything. That's why she was so dissatisfied with Frogmore. She wanted a palace, not five cottages knocked into a sort of small home in Windsor. So, she is really looking for the big time."

In 2020, Prince Harry and Markle left the royal family and relocated to California, where they now live with their two children, 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet. They have since sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey and released a documentary and a tell-all memoir about their time as working royals.

The couple also started their umbrella company, Archewell, and signed multimillion-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify. They are reported to have an estimated combined net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.