Brian Cox believes Meghan Markle likely knew what awaited her when she married into the royal family.

In an interview with Haute Living New York published Wednesday, the "Succession" star weighed in on Markle and Prince Harry's ongoing drama with the British royal family as he discussed his belief that the monarchy should be abolished.

He claimed that Markle "clearly" had "an ambition" of joining the royals and was fully aware she was joining an institution when she married Prince Harry in 2018.

"I find that it's really just so sad that we don't acknowledge our own humanity enough. We don't acknowledge what we've been through on behalf of a family — a ruling family. And that's why, when you look at what's happening with Meghan and Harry ... you go, 'Well, Harry, there's an innocence about.' And with her, too," Cox said.

He continued, "But you can't go into a system where somebody's already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off. I mean, she knew what she was getting into, and there's an ambition there clearly as well — the childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s--t we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams. I'm a Cinderella person, you know."

Later in the interview, the Emmy winner said he would like to see the United Kingdom "move on" from the royals.

"In my opinion, we shouldn't have a monarchy," he explained. "It's not viable; it doesn't make any sense. I say, 'F--k it! Move on!'"

It wasn't the first time the 76-year-old Scottish actor spoke out against the monarchy. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020, Cox praised Queen Elizabeth II but said he doesn't support the institution continuing on after her death.

"I think the Queen is an amazing woman, and what she has done is incredible," he told Evening Standard. "But when she's gone, the whole bloody shooting match should go, I really think so. We won't end this feudal hold on our culture and system until then.'"

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 in September 2022. Her eldest son, Charles, immediately acceded to the British throne.

Cox also previously commented about Prince Harry and Markle's exit from the firm. Late last year, he said on "Good Morning Britain" that something "clearly traumatic went on for the pair of them" and seemed convinced that the Sussexes were being truthful in their accounts of their lives within the British royal family.

"I don't think they made it up, I don't think it's false. I think it's true and should've been rectified, and it hasn't," he said.

In his interview with Evening Standard, Cox blamed the British media for the Sussexes' departure from royal duties.

"They [some sections of the media] have forced Meghan and Harry to quit the country. Let's not beat about the bush — they have driven them out, and yes, I have no doubt at all, some of it is racist. It's horrible what has happened to them," he said.