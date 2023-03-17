KEY POINTS Oprah Winfrey got asked if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should go to King Charles' coronation

Winfrey said the royal couple should do what they feel is the right thing to do

Winfrey added that Prince Harry and Markle have not asked for her opinion on the matter

Oprah Winfrey spoke candidly on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should attend King Charles' coronation.

Winfrey joined her pal Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" this week. King mentioned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received an official invitation to King Charles' coronation in May. She asked Winfrey about whether the royal couple should attend the event.

"Do you think they should go? Do you think they should not go? Is it something you'd like to comment on? I'm listening," King asked.

"I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family," Winfrey replied. "That's what I think. That's what the bottom line it comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?"

Oprah says that Prince Harry and Meghan “should do what they feel is best for them and for their family” when deciding whether to attend King Charles’ coronation. https://t.co/GAGXph1ern pic.twitter.com/nCV3vEbq73 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 15, 2023

The American TV personality, actress and entrepreneur noted that the Sussexes haven't asked her opinion on the matter. The clip shared on "CBS Morning's" official Twitter account received mixed responses from the netizens.

"Sounds like Oprah is distancing herself from the gruesome twosome with this comment," one commented. Another alleged, "This says that Oprah dropped [them]. They haven't asked because she won't answer their calls."

"How is that distancing? She says what everyone is saying — do what's best for their family," a third person wrote.

"You call yourself an educator, and you come up with this comment, but don't let the truth get in the way. Oprah is a friend and doing what friends do," a fourth commenter opined.

Prince Harry and Markle raised eyebrows with their sit-down interview with Winfrey in 2021, where they made bombshell allegations against the palace.

They mentioned a senior member of the royal family raised concerns over their unborn child's skin color, sparking racist allegations against the members of the firm.

Queen Elizabeth released a statement addressing the Sussexes' interview.

"The whole family is saddened," the Queen said in a statement obtained by Page Six. The late monarch added that the "issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," but "recollections may vary."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made more statements against the royal family in their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." Prince Harry also shared more in his memoir, "Spare."

Earlier this month, the Sussexes' rep confirmed they received an invitation to King Charles' coronation. However, they did not confirm their attendance at the event.

"I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," the Sussexes' spokesperson told The Sunday Times.