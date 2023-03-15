KEY POINTS Paul Burrell believed Prince Harry would attend King Charles' coronation without Meghan Markle

The former royal butler claimed Markle was not brave enough to face the royals after throwing them under the bus

Burrell said King Charles retained the moral high ground by inviting the Sussexes to his coronation

Prince Harry might attend King Charles' coronation without his wife, Meghan Markle, according to a report.

Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, spoke with Closer Magazine about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attendance at King Charles' coronation. According to him, Prince Harry will likely fly to the United Kingdom alone.

"It's likely to be incredibly uncomfortable for them if they attend, particularly Meghan," he told the outlet, per the New York Post. "Are they prepared to face the music?"

"I don't think Meghan's brave or strong enough to be there — she'd have to look in the eyes of a family she's pushed under the bus," he continued. "But I think Harry may come alone, and she's probably told him she won't be able to be by his side with him if he does attend."

Burrell added that the King "retained the moral high ground" by inviting the royal couple to his coronation on May 6. International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

Prince Harry and Markle's rep confirmed they had already received an official invitation to the event.

"I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," the Sussexes' spokesperson told The Sunday Times earlier this month.

However, the Sussexes haven't confirmed their attendance at the coronation. Before receiving the invite, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, the host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, previously addressed the rumors that Markle was feeling isolated about the coronation because she allegedly felt that the palace was only keen on having Prince Harry at the coronation and not the two of them.

"That's right," Schofield said via GB News. "You know, reports are that Meghan is feeling like the palace is really only trying to persuade Harry to come and that Meghan is not a priority. And that makes her very unhappy."

"She believes they are a unit and that it should be both of them that are wanted, and the palace should be eager to have them both come. But allegedly, the palace really is only trying to persuade Harry that's their goal."