KEY POINTS Prince Harry's biographer Angela Levin joined Dan Wootton recently for a chat

Levin said Prince Harry's statements when they worked on his biography have changed

Levin believed that Meghan Markle changed everything for Prince Harry

Prince Harry changed after Meghan Markle came into his life, according to his biographer.

Angela Levin, an award-winning journalist, royal biographer, author, broadcaster and public speaker, recently joined Dan Wootton for GB News. During her appearance, they discussed how Prince Harry changed after Marke came into his life.

Levin worked with Prince Harry for years for his 2018 biography "Harry: A Biography of a Prince," prompting Wootton to say, "You know him better than any journalist." However, Prince Harry's words about his stepmother Camilla lately were different from what he told Levin years ago. Thus, the New Zealand-born British journalist and TV presenter asked Levin if Markle changed Prince Harry or if the latter lied to her when they worked on his biography.

"Well, he had no reason to lie," Levin said. "He could just said that he didn't particularly like her [Camilla], but he would just accept her because his father wanted him to be. He never said that I didn't try and press him on that I was very careful."

Wootton said that Prince Harry had seemingly done a 180. Levin also noted how Prince Harry's words about walking behind his mom's coffin and joining the Army had changed. Wootton said, "Some things changed when Meghan came into the picture," to which Levin agreed.

"Megan has changed everything," the "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort" author said. "You know I have just been talking about him and the Army, and he loved it, that's where he felt alive, he felt he was doing something really important, and he loved it. Now he looks back, and he hates it. So, why would these things change? They've gone absolutely round, and I think the whole lot is Meghan. He's been brainwashed, and he's been left out to dry. And I think he's taken on everything that she feels and not what he feels."

"I don't think he hates the family as much as Meghan hates it and wants him to hate it. He wants to please her," she added.

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

Levin's statement seemingly echoed royal expert Duncan Larcombe's remarks about Prince William's younger brother. In October, the former royal editor at The Sun and author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," spoke with Fox News Digital and said Prince Harry was a "very lost soul" and he had been "very vulnerable to influences." He also believed that Prince Harry was adopting what was normal for his wife, Markle.

"It's normal [for] Harry not to have his father in his life because Meghan doesn't. It's normal for Harry to go touring around for business and trying to secure the next book deal or TV deal because Meghan does. Harry's living his life as normal because it's Meghan's normal," he said.