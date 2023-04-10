KEY POINTS Melania Trump tweeted "Happy Easter" along with a picture of a pink rose

The former first lady didn't attend her husband Donald Trump's arraignment in New York or his speech at Mar-a-Lago

A report said Melania will still support the former president amid his business fraud case

Former first lady Melania Trump broke her silence on Easter, days after her husband Donald Trump was indicted on more than 30 counts related to business fraud in New York.

"Happy Easter!" Melania wrote on Twitter Sunday alongside a picture of a pink rose.

Her tweet has garnered more than 2,300 retweets and 31,000 likes and viewed by more than 760,000 people as of this writing.

Before her Easter tweet, Melania's last Twitter activity was on March 10, when she retweeted a post about her Be Best initiative's non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Melania's absence appeared to have been the elephant in the room during the indictment of the former president.

The former first lady was not present when Trump surrendered to authorities and was arraigned at a courthouse in Manhattan Tuesday.

Melania was also absent from her husband's post-indictment press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida later that day. Three of Trump's children, Eric, Donald Jr. and Tiffany, attended the event.

During the former president's speech, he expressed gratitude for the support he was getting from his family, especially from his children and their spouses.

"I have a great family and they've done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much. They've gone through a lot," Trump said.

But he failed to mention Melania specifically in his speech.

An unnamed source told People magazine that the 52-year-old former model might still be upset with her husband over the alleged hush money he paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for keeping their alleged extramarital affair secret during the 2016 presidential campaign.

However, the source said Melania will still support her husband amid his legal predicament.

"That's what she does. They are a family," the source said.

Meanwhile, the former president posted a searing Easter message on his Truth Social account.

"Happy Easter to all, including those that dream endlessly of destroying our country because they are incapable of dreaming about anything else," Trump wrote.

Trump also took a potshot at his political enemies, including his fellow Republicans whom he branded "RINOs," which stands for "Republican in Name Only."

Last week, the former president pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to the alleged hush money payments to Daniels.

Trump became the first current or former U.S. president to be indicted on criminal charges.

The former president's indictment came as he wages a White House comeback in 2024, his third presidential campaign after he failed to be reelected in 2020.

Trump is expected to return to the Manhattan courthouse on Dec. 4.