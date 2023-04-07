KEY POINTS Judge Merchan reportedly made a small contribution to the Biden campaign

Merchan's credibility is now being questioned because of the contribution

More drama hounds the indictment of Donald Trump following the discovery that Judge Juan Merchan, who oversees the former president's criminal case, had made a small contribution to President Joe Biden's campaign.

According to federal election records, Merchan made $35 in political contributions to Democrats in 2020, $15 of which went to the Biden campaign -- Trump's opponent at that time. He also made two $10 contributions to voter turnout groups the "Progressive Turnout Project" and "Stop Republicans," CNN reported. The revelation has caused even more scrutiny on the judge's role in Trump's case.

Senior CNN legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig said that while Merchan's contribution was small, this could still raise questions about his bias regarding the case.

"While the amounts here are minimal, it's surprising that a sitting judge would make political donations of any size to a partisan candidate or cause," Honig said.

Stephen Gillers, a legal ethics professor at New York University, told CNN that Merchan's donations would be forbidden under New York law. He explained that the city restricts judges from "soliciting funds for, paying an assessment to, or making a contribution to a political organization or candidate."

Gillers, however, added that the small amount of the donation could make it look trivial. Still, if a complaint is made, the state's Commission on Judicial Conduct will have to look into it. A case recusal is unlikely.

Merchan has yet to comment on the political contributions.

Following the announcement of his indictment last week, the former U.S. president expressed his anger on Merchan, branding him a "Trump-hating judge."

Merchan and his family have reportedly received threats after Trump's arraignment in New York, NBC reported. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and other top officials have also faced the same issue.

Meanwhile, the White House has maintained its silence over Trump's case.

Biden was previously asked by reporters for a statement regarding the former president's case but he refused to comment.