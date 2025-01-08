Melania Trump just inked a deal with Amazon, giving the e-commerce giant the license to do a documentary on her everyday life with cameos from her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, and their son Barron. The "private" wife of Trump may now be ready to open herself more to the public.

Puck News was the first to report about the multi-million dollar deal, revealing that it would be Brett Ratner, director of "Rush Hour," who would be at the helm of the documentary.

Citing a source that is close to the agreement, NYPost reported Tuesday that the release of the documentary is expected later this year and could spawn into multiple projects.

Projects could involve Mrs. Trump for the next four years. Page Six stated that the project of the past and future first lady of the U.S. indicates that she has "gotten more comfortable" with giving the public a glimpse of her life.

"She is more confident and has taken full control of her public image which she knows is worth millions and she's ready to be paid for the work she puts into the doc and revealing more about herself," the source stated.

Mrs. Trump will be the executive producer of the project, noting that she allegedly insisted on "control and approval" along with some help from her husband.

"I'm also told her deal also gives her a piece of the backend, and that her husband helped structure the project," the source stated, referring to the practice where profits are shared after production costs have been recovered.

NYPost also revealed that Disney was also gunning for the licensing rights on the documentary, bidding for it at $14 million. However, the offer from Jeff Bezos' firm was apparently unmatched.

The deal came weeks after a notable Mar-a-Lago Bezos dinner with Trump, Rolling Stone reported.

It was not clear what exact percentage of the $40 million deal will go to Mrs. Trump.

Bezos already donated $1 million to the inaugural fund of the president-elect. The donation happened around exactly the same time that the e-commerce mogul flew to Florida.

Bezos also intervened to stop a planned endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris by The Washington Post days before the November election. Bezos, who purchased the publication in 2013, said in an op-ed that "presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election."