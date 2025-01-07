Melania Trump has reportedly embraced Elon Musk's close working relationship with her husband, Donald Trump, even jokingly referring to it as "babysitting," according to a report.

Following Donald Trump's re-election as President in 2024, Mar-a-Lago has become a hub for political discussions and strategic planning for the second Trump administration.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, a key supporter of Trump's campaign and newly appointed co-leader of the proposed Department of Government Efficiency, has been a near-daily fixture at the estate, participating in meetings and even renting a cottage on the property.

Despite Trump's complaints about Musk's frequent presence, sources indicate that their partnership has been largely smooth.

Sources close to the family suggest Melania views Musk's involvement as a positive influence, allowing the President-elect to focus on work while she pursues her own interests, according to People Magazine.

"Melania is glad to have a babysitter for Donald, and she will find some kind of project to team up with him herself if he stays around," a source told People. "Melania has her own life and isn't bothered by political dealings her husband has with others."

Musk's ongoing presence has reportedly included participating in policy discussions, golfing, and attending events, such as the New Year's Eve celebration with the Trumps.

Originally published by Latin Times