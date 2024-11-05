The wife of a notable Georgia attorney accused of fatally shooting her husband and burning his body was convicted on all charges brought against her, according to reports.

A jury found Melody Farris, 64, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, and making a false statement Monday, WAGA-TV reported.

She will be sentenced in December.

Farris killed her attorney husband, Gary Farris, 58, at their Cherokee County, Georgia property, said prosecutors.

A nearly 40-year marriage marred by infidelity, coupled with ongoing financial disputes, motivated her to murder, they alleged during her trial in October, according to WSB-TV.

An investigation into Gary's death was sparked in 2018 when the couple's son, Scott Farris, called 911 to report he "found something" in the burn pit on his parents' land, authorities said, the Cherokee Tribune & Ledger News reported.

Detectives determined the findings were human remains belonging to Gary.

An examination showed he died from a gunshot wound to the left rib before he was burned, said authorities, the outlet reported.

Farris' defense team tried to pin the murder on her son, Scott, who testified he believed his mother was responsible for his dad's death. He claimed his parents lived "separate lives" and on different floors of their home, according to the paper.

At the crime scene, detectives alleged they witnessed evidence of blood spatter and the scent of cleaning solution.

Farris appeared seemingly emotionless as the verdict was announced and she was remanded to jail, according to CourtTV footage.