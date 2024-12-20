A Michelin-starred restaurant in Washington D.C. has unveiled a luxury "water menu" that features a $95 bottle of melted water from a Canadian iceberg.

The "water menu" at The Inn at Little Washington, which has three Michelin stars, features different drinking options from glaciers and water sources around the world, as reported by Eater.

The menu features 25 different waters, from Finland to New Zealand. The menu also includes some American options, such as California and Texas.

While the cheapest option is free Virginia water, the most expensive option is Berg water from Canada, which is collected from 15,000-year-old glaciers, as reported by Axios.

"We can now create a paired water menu with our menu. These waters are so unique. Some are from underground glaciers that are 3,000 years old. They've never been in contact with the air. The varieties, tastes, and textures of these waters are absolutely fascinating," Patrick O'Connell, the chef and sole proprietor of the restaurant, told Eater.

The waters are listed similarly to wines and are scored if they are more salty or sweet or smooth versus complex. Vichy Catalan water from Spain for example is listed with the "saltiest" score, while waters from Virginia, California and Romania all tie for the "sweetest" water.

The menu also includes flavor notes for the waters. The restaurant's wine director can also offer pairings based on the waters selected, as reported by Axios.

Originally published by Latin Times.