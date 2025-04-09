Michelle Obama is addressing reports surrounding her marriage to former President Barack Obama.

The former first lady addressed ongoing speculation that she and Barack are divorcing on the April 9 episode of podcast 'Work in Progress with Sophia Bush.' Michelle states that she is focused on making decisions for herself, and that this has fed into the divorce speculation.

"The interesting thing is that, when I say 'no,' for the most part people are like, 'I get it, and I'm okay. That's the thing that we as women, I think...we struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were...they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing,"

"This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right? But that's what society does to us. We start actually, finally going, 'What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?' And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible," Michelle added.

Michelle's comments come after Barack had revealed that his time as president had put a strain on their marriage together, noting that he was emotionally "in debt" to his wife.

Since leaving office, Barack said he has devoted his time to digging himself "out of that hole."

Barack and Michelle have been married since 1992 and share daughters Malia and Sasha together.

Originally published on Enstarz