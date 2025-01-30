A Michigan priest has been removed from his position after mimicking Elon Musk's Nazi salute at a pro-life event in Washington, D.C.

Calvin Robinson served as a priest with the Anglican Catholic Church in Grand Rapids before the church revoked his license for making "a gesture that many have interpreted as a pro-Nazi salute" after his speech at the National Pro-Life Summit on January 25, WOOD-TV reported.

"America, as far as I can see, is the only country fighting for life, and that's down to you guys. So, God bless all of you for what you're doing. Please keep doing it. I hope that I can encourage you. And my heart goes out to you," Robinson said beneath a smirk while making the salute. "God bless."

He was then seen exiting the stage to thunderous applause and laughter in an X clip shared to his account on January 28.

My heart goes out to you.



"We condemn Nazi ideology and anti-Semitism in all its forms. And we believe that those who mimic the Nazi salute, even as a joke or an attempt to troll their opponents, trivialize the horror of the Holocaust and diminish the sacrifice of those who fought against its perpetrators. Such actions are harmful, divisive, and contrary to the tenets of Christian charity," the Anglican Catholic church said in a statement.

Robinson responded to the controversy on his personal Facebook account, which started by clarifying for the record that he is "not a Nazi."

"The joke at the end was a mockery of the hysterical 'liberals' who called Elon Musk a Nazi for quite clearly showing the audience his heart was with them. Context is key, but sometimes people ignore context to confirm their own prejudices. People see what they want to see," he wrote.

For the record, in case it needs saying: I am not a Nazi. I gave a talk at a pro-life event that seemed to go down well, I am pleased to have contributed to what I believe to be the most important...

He added that people should not allow "the liberals to distract from the real issue," which is "that we are allowing and enabling infanticide."

"I will take the consequences as they come. Those of us in the pro-life camp adorn the full armor of God. You can consider my joke crass. But I ask you to consider if your responses have been proportionate?" Robinson continued.

Originally published on Latin Times