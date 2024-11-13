Mike Huckabee's previous social media posts dismissing the legitimacy of Palestine have resurfaced after the former Arkansas governor was tapped by Donald Trump to become the next U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

Huckabee has long been an outspoken supporter of Israel, consistently publicizing his skepticism toward the Palestine state and opposing a two-state solution. Over the years, he's made inflammatory remarks, including tweets and campaign statements questioning the existence of Palestine as a nation.

"[T]here has NEVER been a nation called Palestine," Huckabee tweeted in 2019.

Huckabee's recent appointment and Trump's declared support for him signal a hardline, pro-Israel stance within the incoming administration.

"Until terrorist Yassar Afafat "invented" a "Palestinian nation" in 1962, the term applied to ALL who lived in the region, including the Jews. Surely GA won't send a Marxist/ "modern Palestinian" terrorist sympathizer to US Senate," he tweeted in 2020.

The President-elect has stated Huckabee's role will involve fostering peace, though his history of polarizing views on Palestine is leaving many asking whether it aligns with any type of peace-oriented agenda.

"Basically, there really is no such thing as — I need to be careful about saying this, because people will really get upset — there's really no such thing as a Palestinian," Huckabee said in 2008 during a campaign stop in Massachusetts, according to CNN. "There's not."

Originally published by Latin Times