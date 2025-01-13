A judge has ordered MyPillow CEO and Trump-supporter Mike Lindell to pay more than $56,000 in sanctions to voting machine company Smartmatic.

Lindell filed a racketeering lawsuit against the company in 2022 that was tossed last year. Smartmatic moved for sanctions to cover legal fees for what it called a "frivolous lawsuit."

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ordered Lindell to pay $56,369 to Smartmatic for the company "defending against that claim."

Nichols ordered the money to be held in escrow while Lindell considers a potential appeal.

Lindell has been sued multiple times for spreading false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Smartmatic is among those who have sued him.

According to the company, it filed suit against Lindell to recover economic and non-economic damage caused by his actions, as well as punitive damages, and attorneys' fees and costs. It was also seeking a declaration requiring Lindell to retract his "false statements and implications fully and completely."

Lindell filed his suit against Smartmatic in response. The court found his suit to have no merit.

Lindell is also being sued for $1.3 billion by Dominion Voting Systems for falsely accusing the company of rigging the 2020 election.

Another court ordered him in 2023 to pay $5 million to a man who debunked his false claims of election fraud.