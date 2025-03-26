National Security Adviser Mike Waltz is facing backlash after denying that military attack plans were shared in a leaked Signal chat as newly published messages contained details about U.S. airstrikes in Yemen.

On Wednesday, The Atlantic published a transcript of text messages showing that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth discussed U.S. military operations in Yemen in a Signal group chat.

The chat, which inadvertently included The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, detailed the timing of airstrikes and the types of aircraft used, though it did not specify targets.

The leak has drawn sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers, some of whom are calling for the resignations of Hegseth and Waltz, who was responsible for organizing the chat.

Despite taking responsibility for setting up the chat, Waltz later took to social media to deny that "war plans" were shared, writing on X that no classified details were disclosed.

No locations.



No sources & methods.



NO WAR PLANS.



Foreign partners had already been notified that strikes were imminent.



BOTTOM LINE: President Trump is protecting America and our interests. — Mike Waltz (@MikeWaltz47) March 26, 2025

However, dozens of users believed The Atlantic's publication of the full messages contradicted his claim, leading to widespread criticism online. Users on X accused Waltz of lying, with one saying, "Lying to millions doesn't make it go away," while another suggested he should simply admit his mistake.

Lying to millions doesn't make it go away. — phlyist (@phlyist) March 26, 2025

BOTTOM LINE: You f*cked up.



Admit it. Rectify it. Accept the consequences. Move on.



That is what mature adults do. — Brenda Frost 🇺🇸🐮 (@BrendaFrost18) March 26, 2025

"A simple acknowledgment and acceptance of the mistake, along with a promise to prevent it in the future, could have avoided this entire bizarre discussion," another user wrote.

A simple acknowledgment and acceptance of the mistake, along with a promise to prevent it in the future, could have avoided this entire bizarre discussion—regardless of whether the shared content was classified or not. Taking responsibility for mistakes is called accountability,… — Arash Yaqin آرش يقين (@ArashYaqin) March 26, 2025

"Better response would be No Excuses, I screwed up," one user commented.

Better response would be No Excuses, I screwed up. — yankeedoodlerebel (@yankeedoodlere2) March 26, 2025

How did he get on the chat, Mike? That’s all we want to know. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 26, 2025

President Donald Trump himself has defended Waltz, stating that he had "learned a lesson," but calls for resignations continue.

Originally published on Latin Times