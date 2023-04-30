KEY POINTS Great Britain's citizens will be asked to recite the "Homage of the People"

The oath replaces the traditional "Homage of Peers" at coronations.

The public's participation will be the first since William the Conqueror was crowned

Millions of people across the U.K. will be asked to pledge their allegiance to King Charles III in unison during the monarch's coronation, according to newly released guidelines for the ceremony.

On Sunday, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, unveiled the newest set of guidelines for Saturday's service, which states that the 74-year-old monarch's subjects will be invited to recite the new "Homage of the People" while tuning in from television, streaming, or listening at home to form "a chorus of millions of voices" to mark the historic, solemn and joyful moment.

The newly published guideline states that the archbishop will call "upon all persons of goodwill" from the U.K., Northern Ireland and across other realms and territories to "make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted king, defender of all."

To which millions of U.K. citizens will respond, "I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So, help me, God."

The oath replaces the traditional "Homage of Peers" previously performed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the heir to the throne, as well as the royal dukes and other hereditary peerages in order of degree. This marks the first time in history that all of Great Britain's citizens will be asked to formally participate in the crowning ceremony, thanks to modern technology.

"Never before in our history [has] the general public been offered such an opportunity to join with national figures in declaring their allegiance to a new Sovereign," the official liturgical commentary read. Although participation in the oath is not required, it is encouraged, the Washington Post reported, citing organizers for the highly anticipated event.

A spokesman for Lambeth Palace — the official London residence of the archbishop — said of the newly introduced guideline, "The 'Homage of the People' is particularly exciting because that's brand new. Our hope is at that point, when the archbishop invites people to join in, that people wherever they are if they're watching at home on their own, watching the telly, will say it out loud — this sense of a great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King."

The oath is one of the several changes being implemented for the crowning ceremony, which dates back to 1066 when William the Conqueror was crowned on Christmas Day, per the Washington Post. Other changes include the participation of female bishops — a first since the ban on the appointment of women bishops got lifted in 2014 after over 60 years — and members of other faiths.

Lords and ladies attending Saturday's service in person will be required to wear business suits and dresses, and the hymns will also be sung in various languages, such as Welsh, Scottish and Irish Gaelic. A gospel choir that participated during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 is also slated to perform.