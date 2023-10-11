KEY POINTS A top used by TWICE's Mina during the group's Philippines concert was being sold online

A man claiming to be a staff member auctioned it on Facebook's marketplace

Live Nation PH denied that the sale of Mina's top was legit

A man claiming to have worked as a staff member during TWICE's "Ready To Be" stint in the Philippines allegedly stole the top worn by member Mina and auctioned it online.

On Wednesday night (KST), Twitter fan account @bbsafie took to its page to air its frustrations against the organizers of the two-night concert held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan from Spet. 30 to Oct. 1. The user shared a screenshot of a post made by a man — identified as "Red Menzz" — who was selling the white halter top allegedly worn by the 26-year-old Japanese member on the first day of the concert on Facebook's marketplace.

TNGINA ang creepy @livenationph!! Ganito ba ang staff ninyo?!!

Walang respeto sa mga nagcoconcert pati ba naman DAMIT kinuha?!



May consent ba yan ni Mina? May consent ba yan nung stylist? para kunin ninyo yan? Kasi kung wala, simpleng hinablot nyo lang ba yan sa dressing room??! pic.twitter.com/BMDgTkT9Nn — Once Safie🐰SAW TWICE (@bbsafie) October 11, 2023

The user said, "You're so creepy @livenationph!! Is your staff like this?!! There [was] no respect for the concertgoers, and [now the] CLOTHES were taken?! Does Mina have consent to that? Does the stylist have consent for that? To [just] take that? Because if there isn't, did you just grab it [from] the dressing room??!"

As for the man, he claimed that the t-shirt was "legit" and uploaded proof of ID, showing that he worked as part of the crew backstage. He then said that the top was up for bidding and asked interested buyers to "name the price." But due to the backlash, the man took down the post.

An hour later, the same user shared an update regarding the alleged stolen top to show a conversation between the man and a buyer who had asked about the sale. Originally posted by @Zyozyo_rk, the man claimed that Mina had just left the top in the dressing room before leaving the Philippines, so there was no signature to prove its authenticity. All eight tops of the members were taken, but he was only selling one. The others were being held by a fellow staff member.

UPDATE: ALL 8 SHIRTS PALA KINUHA WTFFFFF



DISRESPECTED 8 TWICE MEMBERS???????????? @livenationph

ANG GAMIT AY BINABALIK SA MAY ARI OKAY? HINDI DAPAT KINUKUHA NG STAFF AT PINAPABID OKAY????



ctto Zyozyo_rk pic.twitter.com/mTnZXHV5vt — Once Safie🐰SAW TWICE (@bbsafie) October 11, 2023

Following the post, more fans — known as ONCE — from the Philippines started to call out the organizers, Live Nation Philippines. Some seemed to believe that he took the original top and found it "disgusting" and "creepy" that the organizers just let it happen. Others called for an investigation.

"Looking back from the photos I took, I'm afraid of the high possibility of it being the exact shirt. Unfortunately, that makes it extremely creepy compared to it allegedly being a 'fake' made-up shirt. It's truly disgusting and embarrassing how your staff work in your field. Is this really how you protect the artists that you handle? First, the show paraphernalia being sold and auctioned when it's supposed to be given away for free, and now this? @livenationph," one user wrote on Twitter, attaching photos of Mina wearing the same shirt during the show.

Looking back from the photos I took, I'm afraid of the high possibility of it being the exact shirt. Unfortunately, that makes it extremely creepy compared to it allegedly being a "fake" made-up shirt.



It's truly disgusting and embarrassing how your staff work in your field. Is... https://t.co/wCqMahfZU5 pic.twitter.com/rR34gCrmvM — sharon mirna (@fol4yoo) October 11, 2023

Another commented, "Checked my fan cams, and I want to hold on to the fact that this is just a way to scam people, but regardless of the reason, please investigate this disgusting act @livenationph."

"What the [freak]? This is unforgivable and straight-up disgusting. PLEASE do a SERIOUS action regarding this @livenationph... and we mean by telling you to BAN this person on any concerts!!!" a third user said.

"This is so disturbing. TWICE might not come back here again because of this. Y'all are going to hell @livenationph if you don't do anything about this!" a fourth user added.

Live Nation PH, for its part, immediately addressed the issue by commenting on the post that went viral. It said the post was "fake" and urged fans to be "vigilant" when encountering such sellers online. The comment read, "This is fake. Please be vigilant in engaging with individuals selling and claiming [the] legitimacy of items like this, as no one has access to these items, not even the LNPH staff."