An alarming video captured the moment Mississippi's Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann collapsed on stage while presiding over the state senate Wednesday morning.

As lawmakers were preparing to take up final appropriation bills for the day, 77-year-old Hosemann slumped toward his podium before falling to the floor. Senate proceedings were immediately recessed as he received medical attention.

BREAKING: Mississippi Lt. Gov Delbert Hosemann just collapsed while presiding over the State Senate. pic.twitter.com/yfLcUZPZWT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 19, 2025

Despite the alarming scene, Hosemann—a Republican running for re-election—was seen walking unassisted to his office and then to a waiting vehicle, rather than an ambulance.

"Lt. Gov. Hosemann is doing well and in good spirits. He appreciates all of the medical staff and is eager to return to work," his team said in a statement to Mississippi Today.

Senate Finance Chairman Josh Harkins added some lighthearted reassurance, saying Hosemann joked about a bill on his way out, quipping, "Hey, that last bill was awful!"

The footage of the incident was deleted from the official legislative YouTube channel, though the video had already spread online.

The Mississippi Senate reconvened on Wednesday afternoon.

Originally published on Latin Times