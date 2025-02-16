The state of Missouri has sued Starbucks due to allegations that the coffeehouse chain's anti-discrimination policies and other policies relating to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) have negatively impacted service and slowed down coffee orders.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed the lawsuit just this week, furthering the war on DEI largely spearheaded by President Donald Trump. The suit attempts to nullify programs implemented by companies like Starbucks aimed at providing opportunities for historically oppressed groups and minorities, according to CNN.

Hiring should be based on merit, not quotas.



Discrimination is illegal under both state and federal law.



Bailey, a Republican, stated that it was his "responsibility to protect Missourians from a company that actively engages in systemic race and sex discrimination."

"Missouri's consumers are required to pay higher prices and wait longer for goods and services that could be provided for less had Starbucks employed the most qualified workers," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit does not cite evidence proving that DEI policies caused or resulted in higher prices.

"We disagree with the attorney general and these allegations are inaccurate," a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are deeply committed to creating opportunity for every single one of our partners (employees). Our programs and benefits are open to everyone and lawful."

The suit against Starbucks represents a nationwide Republican effort to discard or gut DEI programs, largely implemented within GOP-led states, private employees and federal agencies.

"This is one of the first broadside attacks against the full menu of corporate DEI programs," said Jason Schwartz, an attorney at Gibson Dunn.

"The Missouri v. Starbucks case is the crystallization of the litigation risks that companies now face in light of the Trump administration's offensive against what it defines as 'illegal DEI,'" said Aaron Goldstein, an attorney at Dorsey & Whitney.

On Wednesday, Members of the Missouri House Budget Committee questioned Bailey's decision, making him answer for a lawsuit he filed.

"I'm just curious if white-served coffee tastes a little bit better because if it does I'm happy to have some," said state Rep. Raychel Proudie, a Democrat from Ferguson, according to Missouri Independent.

"There are a lot of us in this room that celebrate that fact," said state Rep. Betsy Fogle, a Democrat from Springfield, at a Tuesday hearing. "We want women in the workforce. We want individuals and groups who have historically been out of the workforce to be full participants."

"Our programs and benefits are open to everyone and lawful," Starbucks said in a statement to CNN. "Our hiring practices are inclusive, fair and competitive and designed to ensure the strongest candidate for every job every time."

