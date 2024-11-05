Missouri Flooding Causing Massive Headaches for Election Voters
The National Weather Service issued both a flood and flash flood warnings for the state
Flooding in Missouri has disrupted voting, with heavy rain causing power outages, road closures, and inaccessible polling sites.
On the last day to vote for the presidential election, over seven inches of rain fell in some areas across the state, reported the Associated Press.
The National Weather Service issued both a flood and flash flood warnings extending from its southwest corner to the St. Louis area in the east.
In Jefferson County, a polling site was blocked by floods, and in St. Louis County, a polling facility, lost power, requiring a generator.
Despite these barriers, many voters overlooked the weather and warnings to cast their votes.
