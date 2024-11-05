Late Season Storm Expected To Strengthen Into Hurricane
A hurricane warning is in effect for parts of Cuba, Florida, the Cayman Islands, and the Isle of Youth
Tropical storm Rafael is currently passing southwest of Jamaica and expected to strengthen into a hurricane.
A hurricane warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands, parts of Cuba (such as the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas) and the Isle of Youth, according to the National Hurricane Center,
Tropical Storm Rafael is forecasted to move northwest over the next few days, moving near Jamaica, than the Cayman Islands tonight, and over western Cuba by Wednesday.
Rafael's maximum sustained winds are near 60 miles per hour with high wind gusts.
The late season weather current is expected to become a hurricane in the Caribbean near the Cayman Islands, before it makes landfall in Cuba, with winds reaching up to 105 miles from the center.
The western Caribbean can expect heavy rainfall up to three to six inches through early Thursday, particularly across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and parts of Cuba. Higher terrains in Jamaica and Cuba may have up to 10 inches of rain, leading to flash flooding and mudslides.
Parts of the Florida Keys can expect up to three inches of heavy rainfall this week.
Storm surge could raise water levels by one to three feet above normal tide levels in the Cayman Islands on Tuesday. Parts of Cuba may experience between six to nine feet of water in the hurricane warning zone, including the Isle of Youth. In the Florida Keys they are forecasting up to two feet of water, while the Dry Tortugas may get upwards of three feet of water.
A few tornadoes are possible Wednesday over the Keys and Florida. Life-threatening swells and rip current are expected to affect much of the western Caribbean during the next few days.
In Florida, residents are encouraged to monitor the National Weather Service forecast office for more updates.
In October, Tropical storm Milton intensified into a hurricane, causing 'catastrophic flooding,' that cost the Sunshine State nearly $175 billion dollars in losses.
