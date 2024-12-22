Alpha Genesis Incorporated (AGI), a South Carolina primate research and breeding facility 43 monkeys escaped from in November, is now under investigation for alleged violations of "abuse and neglect."

Alpha Genesis Incorporated has long been a prominent supplier of primates for biomedical research, holding $19 million in U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) contracts and boasts a client base across North America, Europe and Asia, the Guardian reported.

Despite its claims of high standards, AGI has faced scrutiny over years of animal welfare violations, with 33 USDA inspections since 2014 uncovering six critical violations.

Whistleblower reports and leaked documents allege systemic negligence at AGI facilities between 2021 and 2023, including preventable monkey deaths from malnutrition, hyperthermia and unsafe equipment.

Past incidents, such as a 2016 escape involving 19 monkeys, further highlight ongoing concerns about the facility's security and management practices.

The November 2023 escape underscores larger systemic issues at AGI, as whistleblower-provided emails and veterinary reports reveal a pattern of neglect and disregard for animal welfare.

Documents detail incidents of traumatic injuries, improper handling and preventable deaths among monkeys, including a pregnant primate euthanized after inadequate care during a difficult labor.

Of the 43 escaped monkeys, four remain at large, prompting concerns about public safety and the wellbeing of the primates.

AGI has not publicly responded to the allegations, while the USDA has confirmed an active investigation into the facility's compliance with the Animal Welfare Act.