More rain and strong winds with gusts up to 75 mph are expected in portions of California on Wednesday after a "bomb cyclone" slammed the state, killing at least one person and cutting power for more than 200,000 people.

"A very strong low pressure system currently just offshore of San Francisco Bay will continue to bring high winds, heavy rain, and heavy mountain snow for California and adjacent areas of the Southwest through tonight and Wednesday," the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said Tuesday.

The agency's warning came after an extreme weather event Tuesday brought gusty winds and heavy rain that downed power lines and trees.

A "bomb cyclone" occurs when atmospheric pressure drops quickly during a powerful storm, according to KTVU meteorologist Mark Tamayo.

Tuesday's bomb cyclone killed one person in Portola Valley when a tree fell on top of a vehicle on Alpine Road, the California Highway Patrol said, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In the Santa Cruz County area, strong winds of up to 60 mph felled trees and took down power lines, making driving and travel difficult for residents. Officials said Tuesday afternoon that dozens of roadway incidents and traffic hazards were reported north of the county.

More than 215,000 people were without power in parts of California as of 9 p.m. local time (12:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday), according to data from outage tracker poweroutage.us. Most of the affected individuals were customers of Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

More heavy rain, some snow and strong winds are expected in portions of the state through Wednesday. The NWS issued multiple flood advisories and wind warnings for the region.

Snow accumulations of up to 10 inches and winds with gusts up to 75 mph are possible in mountainous and desert areas of Los Angeles on Wednesday, the NWS warned.

Lots of active weather still to come through tonight and likely Wednesday as well. Take a look at some of the details, stay weather alert! #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/J5QXybqO2T — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 21, 2023

The agency warned thunderstorms in Sacramento could bring heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds and cause potential roadway ponding of water.

Thunderstorms will continue to develop through the evening. Main storm threats will be heavy rain, small hail and possible funnel clouds. Be prepared for roadway ponding of water. #cawx pic.twitter.com/Mu59xQa8Sh — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 21, 2023

Weather officials have issued flood advisories for some parts of California through Wednesday, including Kern in central California and some counties in northern California.

Winter storm warnings are also in effect in parts of the state through 11 p.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible in Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and northern Ventura County Mountains.

Dozens of wind-related advisories were issued, with some effective through Wednesday noon. Southwest winds with gusts of up to 70 mph are possible in San Diego County Deserts, while gusts as strong as 75 mph are expected in Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

Officials warned Californians that strong winds will make travel difficult, especially when gusty winds reach their peak Wednesday morning.