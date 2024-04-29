With a magnetic stage presence, Morgan Wallen burst into the country music scene in 2014 via the show "The Voice." Wallen then quickly rose to the forefront of the country music genre and captivated fans with his rugged charm.

The 30-year-old has a fiercely loyal fanbase, thanks to his music, which is a perfect blend of classic country twang and modern rock influences.

Morgan Cole Wallen, born on May 13, 1993, in Sneedville, Tennessee, was introduced to music by his father, a church pastor. Though he pursued piano lessons as a child, his ultimate dream was to become a baseball player. But, when an injury thwarted this dream, Wallen turned his focus towards music.

Morgan Wallen has an estimated net worth of $12 million

The country singer has seen his net worth soar in recent years. By 2024, his net worth had climbed to a cool $12 million, nearly tripling from $4 million recorded last year. This impressive financial rise can be can be attributed to a number of factors. The chart-topping albums have been a major moneymaker, with sales bringing in serious dough.

Sold-out tours have also been a lucrative source of income, not just from ticket sales, but also from merchandise fans buy up at concerts. Streaming platforms like Spotify also contribute to the singer's income stream.

Wallen's recent album, "One Thing at a Time," has sold an impressive five million copies in less than a year, TheRichest.com reports. Days after his arrest in April, the singer headed back on the continuation of his "One Night at a Time" stadium tour which was the most-consumed album in the U.S. last year — and said that the incident will not affect upcoming concerts. It was one of the biggest tours of 2023, that rivaled the likes of Coldplay and Beyoncé in ticket and merchandise sales.

The album garnered 498.28 million on-demand streams in its debut week, making it Spotify's most-streamed country album in a single day by a male artist, as revealed by data from Luminate via Billboard. In the streaming era, a larger catalog of tracks translates to increased royalties.

Controversies may have impacted Wallen's public image, but it did not hurt his music sales. Despite the singer being cancelled, following a racial slur controversy, "Dangerous" doubled its sales and stayed on top of the Billboard charts for weeks.

His debut album, "If I Know Me," started slow, selling only 2,000 copies in its opening week. But clever marketing strategies helped it gain traction with the public, and the album ultimately went on to become a massive success, selling an impressive three million copies.

Proud to present my new album One Thing At A Time pic.twitter.com/z7F9tMepjb — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) March 3, 2023

Record-breaking journey

Though Wallen was eliminated from "The Voice" in the play-offs, the show gave him a platform to launch his musical journey. "I didn't even know what "The Voice" was," Wallen told People. "That whole experience kind of kick-started me a little bit."

Since his debut, Wallen has topped the musical charts. His debut album, "If I Know Me" (2018) and the next, "Dangerous: The Double Album" (2021), a mix of country and R&B/pop balladry, topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The 30-song album, "Dangerous", achieved the remarkable feat of spending its first seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, a record for any album in 64-years. It remained at the top spot for a total of ten weeks.

The single "Whiskey Glasses" from his debut album became his biggest hit, cementing his position in country music. While, Wallen hailed the song as his breakthrough, music critic Kelefa Sanneh dubbed it as Wallen's signature song. The hit single also earned nine platinum certification.

"Dangerous" tour packed arenas and amphitheaters, selling out every show. "7 Summers" from the album marked Wallen's first top 10 hit on the Hot 100, debuting and peaking at number six. Time magazine selected the song as one of the best hits in 2021.

In 2023, Wallen dropped his third studio album, "One Thing at a Time," with 36 songs and then expanded his touring to stadiums for the first time. The album became a chart-topper debuting at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200.

In a major move, Wallen signed a publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music. Under this deal, he can sign songwriters in collaboration with WCM.

Legal troubles

On April 8, Wallen was arrested for allegedly throwing a chair from the top of a six-story Nashville bar, landing near some police officers. He faces three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. This is his second run-in with the law. The singer has been earlier arrested in 2020 on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges. All charges were later dropped.

In 2021, Wallen faced a major setback when TMZ released a video that showed him using a racial slur. His record label Big Loud suspended its recording contract with him indefinitely. Apple Music, Pandora, and Spotify removed his songs from featured playlists. The Academy of Country Music declared Wallen and his "Dangerous: The Double Album" ineligible for the 56th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

Wallen, however, apologized for his language and staged a successful comeback.

Looking ahead

Wallen, who has a son with his ex-girlfriend, is backed by a devoted fanbase and a flair for producing hit music. Therefore, it's probable that his net worth will continue to expand in the coming years. With his anticipated fourth album on the horizon, his stardom is poised to rise even higher.