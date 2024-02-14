The gaming industry is set to deliver yet another amazing array of video games this year, from highly anticipated sequels to innovative new titles. Most of these games are action-packed, which could keep you at the edge of your seats for a long time.

Let us take a look at the most anticipated 15 games of 2024.

15.

Rise of the Rōnin 2024

Rise of the Ronin releases exclusively on PlayStation 5 in 38 days on March 22, 2024.



Forge your fate with this stellar upcoming open-world action-RPG. #RiseOfTheRonin #RiseOfTheRoninCountdown #PlayStationCountdown pic.twitter.com/FLrWk5OWnU — PlayStation Countdown (@PS5Countdown) February 13, 2024

Embrace the way of the samurai in Rise of the Rōnin 2024, an action-packed adventure set in feudal Japan. As a masterless warrior known as a rōnin, players embark on a quest for redemption and vengeance in a land torn apart by war and political intrigue. With its visceral combat, deep customization options, and morally ambiguous choices that shape the fate of the realm, this game offers a gripping tale of honor, betrayal, and the timeless struggle between duty and freedom.

14.

Skull & Bones 2024

Happy @skullnbonesgame early access!

Be ready to explore the world of Skull & Bones on PC, PS5 & Xbox series X|S, launching on 16th of February 2024, or today with early access for those who pre-ordered or have the Premium Edition.#SkullAndBones pic.twitter.com/V1bN42widM — GlennZA (@GlennZA) February 13, 2024

Hoist the black flag and set sail for adventure in Skull & Bones 2024, a thrilling pirate-themed action-adventure game set in the lawless waters of the Indian Ocean. As captain of your own customizable ship, players navigate a treacherous sea of rival pirates, powerful navies, and lucrative trade routes, plundering riches and forging alliances in pursuit of fame and fortune. With its dynamic naval combat, expansive open world, and immersive multiplayer experience, this game captures the daring spirit of the Golden Age of Piracy like never before.

13.

Persona 3 Reload 2024

Persona 3 Reload (2024 P-Studio & Atlus) - OP pic.twitter.com/Z9wCxIJyxV — Video Game OPs (@videogameop) February 6, 2024

Return to the iconic world of Persona in Persona 3 Reload 2024, a reimagining of the beloved JRPG classic. Set in a modern-day city plagued by supernatural phenomena, players assume the role of a high school student gifted with the power of Persona, manifestations of their inner psyche. Balancing school life with battling shadowy creatures during the mysterious Dark Hour, players form bonds with classmates and explore the depths of their own souls in a deeply emotional and immersive journey. With updated visuals, expanded content, and refined gameplay mechanics, this reloaded edition invites both newcomers and longtime fans to experience the magic of Persona anew.

12.

Black Myth: Wukong 2024

Black Myth: Wukong coming 20 August 2024



pic.twitter.com/VSq8WkPPZx — PC_Focus 🔴 (@PC_Focus_) December 8, 2023

Embark on an epic adventure inspired by Chinese mythology in Black Myth: Wukong 2024, a visually stunning action RPG set in a world of gods and demons. Assume the role of Sun Wukong, the legendary Monkey King, as you journey across mystical realms, battling fearsome creatures and unraveling the mysteries of your own divine destiny. With its breathtaking landscapes, fluid combat system, and captivating narrative steeped in folklore, this game offers an immersive and unforgettable experience for players seeking adventure beyond imagination.

11.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl 2024

The Heart of Chornobyl has never been beating so loud as it is right now.



S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is a next-gen sequel to the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Trilogy, set to deliver a unique action experience of survival in the post-apocalyptic Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.



Release Date: Q1, 2024 pic.twitter.com/qCLy5HlHA1 — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 News (@Stalker2News) October 18, 2023

Prepare to enter the Zone once more in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl 2024, a haunting survival horror experience set in the aftermath of a devastating nuclear disaster. As a lone stalker, players brave the irradiated wasteland of Chernobyl, contending with mutated creatures, deadly anomalies, and rival factions vying for control. With its atmospheric world, immersive storytelling, and tense, unforgiving gameplay, this sequel pushes the boundaries of the genre, delivering an unforgettable journey into the heart of darkness.

10.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown 2024

Presenting: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, an action-adventure platformer game set in a mythological Persian world.



The new #PrinceofPersia releases on January 18th, 2024 on all platforms.



See more gameplay at #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/RoUNyswdtV — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) June 8, 2023

Uncover the secrets of a forgotten kingdom in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown 2024, a breathtaking adventure set in a land of myth and legend. As the prince, players embark on a perilous journey to reclaim a powerful artifact stolen by dark forces, navigating treacherous traps, solving intricate puzzles, and engaging in acrobatic combat along the way. With its richly detailed environments, captivating storytelling, and fluid parkour mechanics, this game resurrects the magic of the beloved franchise for a new generation of players.

9.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League 2024

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (2024) pic.twitter.com/JhJwO8lSBz — harley (@safeharley) February 5, 2024

Tasked with an impossible mission, the Suicide Squad must rise to the occasion in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League 2024. Set in the vibrant and chaotic world of the DC Universe, players assemble a squad of antiheroes including Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and King Shark, each with their own unique abilities and personalities. Navigate the sprawling streets of Metropolis, engage in high-octane battles against iconic heroes gone rogue, and uncover a conspiracy that threatens the fate of the world itself in this adrenaline-fueled action-adventure.

8.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II 2024

New Senua’s Saga Hellblade II Trailer gameplay



Coming in 2024 pic.twitter.com/jymgvbbuO5 — PC_Focus 🔴 (@PC_Focus_) December 8, 2023

Journey once more into the depths of darkness in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II 2024, the highly anticipated sequel to the award-winning Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. Set in the brutal world of Norse mythology, players follow the tormented warrior Senua on a harrowing odyssey through madness and despair. With cutting-edge visuals, visceral combat, and a hauntingly immersive atmosphere, this game pushes the boundaries of storytelling in video games, exploring themes of mental illness, trauma, and the power of the human spirit.

7.

Avowed 2024

You asked, we delivered. The Avowed Fan Kit is now available to download! Get access to our stunning wallpaper collection of the official Avowed key art. Available in Ultrawide, 4K, mobile device formats, and more. #Avowedhttps://t.co/tfgT9OqcET pic.twitter.com/5H0FGbe30h — Avowed (@AvowedtheGame) January 22, 2024

Embark on an epic quest of discovery and destiny in Avowed 2024, the latest RPG masterpiece from Obsidian Entertainment. Set in the mystical world of Eora, players assume the role of the Watcher, a mysterious figure imbued with supernatural powers and burdened with a sacred duty. Explore vast and diverse landscapes, uncover ancient ruins and forgotten lore, and forge alliances with powerful factions as you unravel the mysteries of your own past and confront the looming threat that threatens to consume the realm.

6.

Tekken 8 2024

Tekken 8 (2024)

the story was the best one so far the gameplay itself is great and the roster is one of the best for a launch roster

9/10 pic.twitter.com/QSJunvjAz0 — BullHat (@DumbBullHat) February 8, 2024

Prepare to enter the arena once more in Tekken 8 2024, the latest installment in the legendary fighting game franchise. Featuring a roster of iconic characters old and new, each with their own unique fighting styles and backstories, players engage in heart-pounding battles that test reflexes and skill. With fluid combat mechanics, stunning visuals, and a wealth of single-player and multiplayer modes, including online tournaments and ranked matches, Tekken 8 delivers the ultimate fighting experience for both casual players and competitive fighters alike.

5.

Dragon's Dogma II 2024

Embark on an epic journey through a dark and fantastical world in Dragon's Dogma II 2024. As the Arisen, a chosen hero bestowed with otherworldly powers, players traverse vast landscapes teeming with mythical creatures and ancient secrets. Forge alliances with a diverse cast of characters, customize your combat style with an array of powerful abilities, and confront towering monsters in exhilarating battles that demand skill and strategy. With its rich lore, dynamic gameplay, and immersive open-world exploration, this sequel promises to push the boundaries of the action RPG genre.

4.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth 2024

Theme of Phantom R in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (2024)

Full video here: https://t.co/2aCIvNxybN pic.twitter.com/zBlzoPNLp9 — Rad Rhythm Thief Tweets (@RadRhythmThief) February 6, 2024

The Yakuza series returns with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth 2024, transporting players to the bustling streets of a fictionalized Japanese city ripe for exploration and exploitation. Assume the role of a savvy entrepreneur navigating the cutthroat world of organized crime, building your empire through cunning business deals, strategic investments, and the occasional brawl. With its signature blend of gritty crime drama, offbeat humor, and boundless opportunities for mayhem, this installment offers a fresh take on the beloved franchise.

3.

Star Wars Outlaws 2024

Ubisoft confirms that Star Wars: Outlaws will be released before the end of 2024. pic.twitter.com/PQKcf8Gy09 — Star Councils (he/him) (@StarCouncils) February 11, 2024

Dive into the gritty underbelly of the Star Wars universe in Star Wars Outlaws 2024. Set in a galaxy far, far away, but closer to the criminal underworld than ever before, players step into the shoes of a ragtag band of outlaws, navigating the treacherous streets of Coruscant and beyond. Whether smuggling contraband, hunting bounties, or engaging in high-stakes heists, every decision shapes your destiny in this morally ambiguous tale of survival and rebellion against the Empire's oppressive grip.

2.

Princess Peach: Showtime! 2024

Peach and guardian Stella take the spotlight to save the Sparkle Theater—and the day—when Princess Peach: Showtime! releases for #NintendoSwitch on March 22, 2024. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/0yixBeKqEQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 14, 2023

Join Princess Peach on a whimsical adventure like never before in Princess Peach: Showtime! 2024. When Bowser once again crashes the Mushroom Kingdom's festivities, it's up to Princess Peach to take matters into her own hands. Embark on a journey filled with platforming challenges, puzzle-solving, and a dash of royal flair as Peach demonstrates her own strength and resourcefulness. With vibrant and imaginative worlds to explore, charming characters to encounter, and a captivating story of empowerment and friendship, this game celebrates the princess in all her glory.

1.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth 2024

Now Playing: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (2024)



My inevitable GOTY. To say I’m going feral would be an understatement…



This is a reaction thread; any pics or clips will be spoiler marked!#SEATED for excellence! pic.twitter.com/BFpTYW6Ybn — Jim | Needs XIII Trilogy Remaster (@oerbachrysalia) February 7, 2024

Set in the sprawling world of Gaia, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth 2024 is a reimagining of the iconic RPG classic, Final Fantasy VII. Following the journey of Cloud Strife, a former SOLDIER turned mercenary, players delve into a deeply immersive narrative embroiled in themes of identity, environmentalism, and the consequences of unchecked power. With stunning modern visuals, a revamped combat system blending real-time action with strategic elements, and expanded storylines delving deeper into the lives of beloved characters like Tifa, Aerith, and Sephiroth, this iteration promises to captivate both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Exciting year ahead

With so many great games that you can get your hands on this year, you can be assured of a fun-filled and action packed days ahead. This exciting lineup means nothing but enjoyment for you and your buddies the whole year through!