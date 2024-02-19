Spotify is regarded as the most popular music streaming service in the world today. It offers its users a vast library of music, podcasts, and other audio content to its users. From the time it was launched in 2008, there were a number of songs that have reached a wide audience and were being streamed in millions on a daily basis, giving these songs billions in total streams. Here are the top 10 most streamed Spotify songs.

10.

rockstar by Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

Streams: 2,877,234,295

"rockstar" is a gritty and hard-hitting rap/hip-hop track that explores the trappings of fame and success. Post Malone's introspective lyrics and 21 Savage's raw delivery paint a vivid picture of the pressures and pitfalls of life in the spotlight. The song's dark and moody production, punctuated by a catchy chorus, captures the rebellious spirit of rock and roll, making it a standout track in both artists' discographies.

9.

STAY by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

Streams: 2,951,872,507

"STAY" is a heartfelt pop ballad that explores themes of love, loss, and longing. The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's emotive vocals convey the pain of a breakup and the desire to hold onto a fading relationship. The song's haunting melody and poignant lyrics strike a chord with listeners, making it a powerful and relatable anthem for anyone who has experienced heartbreak.

8.

Dance Monkey by Tones and I

Streams: 2,992,805,970

"Dance Monkey" is a quirky and upbeat pop song that has become a global phenomenon. Tones and I's unique vocal style and catchy melodies make the song instantly recognizable, while its lyrics tell the story of a street performer who just wants the crowd to dance along. The song's infectious energy and Tones and I's charismatic delivery have made it a favorite for dancing and singing along.

7.

One Dance by Drake

Streams: 2,993,776,385

"One Dance" by Drake is a catchy and upbeat dancehall-infused pop song that features a blend of infectious rhythms and melodies. Released in 2016, the song became a massive hit, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries. The track's tropical-infused beat, layered with elements of afrobeat and R&B, creates a lively and energetic vibe that is perfect for dancing. Lyrically, the song is about enjoying a carefree night out and dancing with a special someone. Drake's smooth vocals and the song's infectious chorus make it a feel-good anthem that has become a staple at parties and clubs worldwide.

6.

As It Was by Harry Styles

Streams: 3,021,908,842

"As It Was" is a soulful and introspective track from Harry Styles' debut album. The song features a stripped-down arrangement that allows Styles' emotive vocals and introspective lyrics to take center stage. "As It Was" reflects on themes of self-discovery, growth, and acceptance, with Styles' raw and honest delivery adding depth and emotion to the song.

5.

Starboy by The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk

Streams: 3,037,292,160

"Starboy" is a dark and moody track that showcases The Weeknd's signature blend of R&B and electronic music. The song's haunting beat, atmospheric production, and The Weeknd's falsetto vocals create a sense of mystery and allure. Lyrically, the song explores themes of fame, fortune, and the darker side of success, with The Weeknd declaring himself a "starboy" who has risen above his past to achieve greatness.

4.

Sunflower by Post Malone and Swae Lee

Streams: 3,160,201,316

Featured in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, "Sunflower" is a laid-back, feel-good track that blends hip-hop and pop elements. Post Malone and Swae Lee's smooth vocals float over a breezy beat, creating a mellow vibe that's perfect for chilling out or cruising with the windows down. The song's catchy hook and infectious melody make it a standout track on the film's soundtrack, capturing the carefree spirit of summer.

3.

Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi

Streams: 3,215,575,244

Lewis Capaldi's breakout hit "Someone You Loved" is a heartfelt ballad that explores the pain of heartbreak and loss. Capaldi's soulful voice and raw, emotional lyrics strike a chord with listeners, conveying the ache of longing for someone who is no longer there. The song's powerful chorus and stirring melody build to an emotional climax, making it a poignant anthem for anyone who has experienced the pain of a broken heart.

2.

Shape of You by Ed Sheeran

Streams: 3,783,820,492

Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" is a chart-topping pop hit that blends dancehall and tropical house influences with Sheeran's signature acoustic sound. The song's catchy melody, rhythmic beats, and infectious lyrics about love and attraction have made it a favorite for parties and dance floors around the world. Sheeran's soulful vocals and clever songwriting add depth to the song, making it both fun and emotionally resonant.

1.

Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

Streams: 4,067,622,069

This infectious track by The Weeknd is a nostalgic nod to '80s synth-pop, featuring pulsating beats, retro-sounding synths, and The Weeknd's smooth vocals. The song's upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a hit for both dancing and cruising down the highway at night. Lyrically, the song expresses a longing for love and connection, juxtaposed against a backdrop of city lights and nightlife, creating a sense of euphoria and escapism.

