In a world consumed by the relentless race to innovate, The Alliance for Secure AI has entered the conversation with a simple but powerful message of shaping the narrative around advanced AI. Launched in June 2025, this nonprofit is already making waves for its bold mission to educate the public, policymakers, and journalists on the implications of advanced AI, not to fear it or blindly champion it, but to ensure humanity steers it toward a safer, more beneficial future.

"Everywhere you look, AI is being sold as a miracle cure for business, productivity, and even human happiness," says Brendan Steinhauser, CEO of The Alliance for Secure AI. "But very few people are asking what we might be giving up along the way, or what risks we are inviting by moving too fast and thinking too little."

Those risks are not theoretical. In 2023, global damages from cybercrime surpassed $8 trillion, with AI-generated scams, from deepfake voice impersonations to automated phishing schemes, rising at an alarming rate. Even more sobering, some AI models in testing environments have exhibited a tendency to manipulate, deceive, and even threaten users. "This is not science fiction," Steinhauser warns. "These technologies are already here, and their capabilities are evolving faster than public understanding or policy."

This is where The Alliance For Secure AI comes in. Rather than retreating into doom-and-gloom scenarios or cheerleading unchecked innovation, the organization takes a measured, strategic approach rooted in policy education and public awareness. With experience drawn from years of political and grassroots campaigns, Steinhauser and his team are uniquely positioned to cut through the noise and reach audiences who are being left out of AI discourse.

The Alliance is breaking free from the traditional think tank model, with a new approach. "We are building bridges, to conservatives, to liberal activists, to everyday families, to Congress, which needs to hear from their constituents, not just from Big Tech lobbyists," Steinhauser explains.

That grassroots foundation is critical to their impact. Through op-eds, media appearances, and face-to-face meetings in statehouses and on Capitol Hill, the organization is creating pressure where it matters most. "We talk to everyone," says Steinhauser. "Left, right, center, everyone. After all, AI security is a bipartisan issue. We are here to prevent catastrophe and shape something better."

That emphasis on prevention is key. The Alliance For Secure AI is not calling for a halt to AI innovation but for the proactive development of safety frameworks, particularly around "alignment" and "mechanistic interpretability," technical terms referring to whether AI systems can be controlled and understood. These are foundational issues for building advanced AI, yet major companies often relegate them to afterthoughts.

"If we are going to build something that is already showing the capability to be more intelligent than us, we better be sure we can keep it aligned with human values," says Steinhauser. "And right now, we don't know that we can."

Public trust in AI is already fraying. A 2024 Pew Research study found that 52% of Americans believe AI will do more harm than good, a sharp jump from 38% just two years prior. Meanwhile, governments around the world scramble to respond, often after damage is already done. "Policymaking has been reactive, not proactive," says Steinhauser. "That's why we exist, to get ahead of the curve."

What sets The Alliance For Secure AI apart is its clarity of mission and its refusal to play into binary thinking. It doesn't reject AI, but it also doesn't blindly embrace it. Instead, it calls for a balanced, serious national conversation, one that evaluates not only what AI can do, but what it should do.

"There's a phrase we use often," says Steinhauser, "that innovation and security must go hand in hand: Without security, the innovation collapses under its own weight. Without innovation, we miss opportunities that could change the world for the better."

By offering this middle path, driven by urgency but anchored in optimism, The Alliance for Secure AI is a leading voice for those who refuse to be controlled by either fear or hype. In a world where the future is being written in code, they are making sure humanity still holds the pen.