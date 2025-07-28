Lithios Beverages, an innovator in functional drinks inspired by the energizing potential of lithium, just wrapped up a slate of in-store sampling events across Manhattan and Brooklyn, including at Fairway Gardens Kips Bay, Brooklyn Fair, and 2131 Broadway Street. Led by Alex and Tina Genzer, Lithios Beverages stands out with its unique fusion of flavor and function.

Recent samplings saw enthusiastic crowds exploring Lithios Beverages' trio of standout flavors: Berry, Electric Lime, and Orange Mango. "The feedback has been incredible. Everyone connects with different flavors, and the positive energy at our events was contagious," said Tina Genzer.

The spontaneous excitement around the upcoming launch of Brain Fuel+ Hydration Drink Mix was undeniable, with guests eagerly reserving their spots after learning about its breakthrough formula. Crafted with a mineral-rich base and enhanced by Max Catalyst™ for faster absorption, it delivers 71+ trace minerals from ConcenTrace®, essential electrolytes, Vitamin C, and B12—all in a clean, highly bioavailable format.

Science-backed functional ingredients like GeniusPure® Alpha GPC and SalidroPure® Salidrosides support immunity, focus, mental clarity, and natural energy, while helping the body adapt to stress and combat fatigue. Consumers are invited to sign up online ahead of the official launch to receive 10% off their first order.

Dustin Elliott, chief brand officer at NNB Nutrition, shared: "Lithios Beverages captures what NNB stands for—real progress in human performance. GeniusPure® is the most concentrated, clinically researched Alpha GPC, shown to improve cognitive function with just one serving. And SalidroPure™ delivers 99% pure, naturally fermented salidrosides, offering a sustainable alternative to Rhodiola without compromising potency."

The interactive environment saw customers trying creative flavor combinations and brainstorming cocktail ideas, showing buzz building up for Lithios Beverages' next product line. "The energy was remarkable. People started blending flavors, exchanging recipes, and already envisioning new ways to enjoy our Brain Fuel+ Hydration Drink Mix," noted co-founder Alexander Genzer. "Clearly, New Yorkers are looking for hydration that truly supports mind and body."

Lively testimonials continue to flood the company's Instagram (@drinklithiosbeverages). Lithios Beverages also recently made its Times Square debut with stunning billboard spots. This overwhelming support has prompted Fairway Markets to request more sampling events and secure additional inventory.

Industry recognition is following suit. Lithios Beverages was spotlighted in GI's recent "Companies to Watch" report, drawing attention to the broader growth of functional drinks inspired by the dynamic properties associated with lithium. The report, which highlights the functional beverage sector through 2033, can be accessed in the Press and Media area of the Lithios Beverages website.

"We're honored by the excitement and curiosity Lithios Beverages is generating," said Tina Genzer. "Just as lithium powers modern technology, Lithios Beverages energizes everyday wellness. Our upcoming Brain Fuel+ Hydration will go even further to meet today's needs for clarity, resilience, and refreshment."

Lithios Beverages is continuing in-store sampling across NYC throughout July, with more events planned for September. It has also opened a round for early-stage investors.

For more information, visit https://www.drinklithios.com or follow @drinklithiosbeverages on Instagram.

