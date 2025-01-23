Senator Lisa Murkowski took to social media to announce that she would not vote to confirm former Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, the cabinet role he was nominated for by President Donald Trump.

"Given the global security environment we're operating in, it is critical that we confirm a Secretary of Defense, however, I regret that I am unable to support Mr. Hegseth," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Since Mr. Hegseth’s nomination last November, I have met with him and carefully reviewed his writings, various reports, and other pertinent materials. I closely followed his hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee and gathered substantial feedback from organizations,… — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) January 23, 2025

Murkowski is the first Republican Senator to openly withhold her support from Hegseth. Currently, Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, meaning Hegseth can only afford to lose support from two more Republican Senators and still be confirmed into the role.

In her explanation, Murkowski cited the allegations of misconduct against Hegseth, allegations that Hegseth himself has repeatedly denied.

"While the allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking do nothing to quiet my concerns, the past behaviors Mr. Hegseth has admitted to, including infidelity on multiple occasions, demonstrate a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces," Murkowski said.

"These behaviors starkly contrast the values and discipline expected of servicemembers," she added.

Hegseth has repeatedly denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2017, as well as allegations that he mishandled financial assets of veterans groups he chaired before joining Fox News, reported The Hill.

Hegseth has even gone as far as to state that the allegations against him are part of a "smear" campaign. On Tuesday, Hegseth's ex-sister-in-law, Danielle Diettrich Hegseth, submitted a sworn statement to Senators in which she accused the nominee of being "abusive" to his second wife. She claimed that Hegseth's "erratic and aggressive" behavior made his then-wife fear for her safety, reported the New York Times.

Murkowski further pointed to Hegseth's character as reason why she could not support his nomination "in good conscience".

"Above all, I believe that character is the defining trait required of the Secretary of Defense, and must be prioritized without compromise. The leader of the Department of Defense must demonstrate and model the standards of behavior and character we expect of all servicemembers, and Mr. Hegseth's nomination to the role poses significant concerns that I cannot overlook," she wrote.

