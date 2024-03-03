Sen. Chris Murphy criticized Republicans for not seeming to want to resolve border issues following the collapse of a bipartisan agreement that Murphy assisted in arranging.

" I think the president and Democrats should go on the offense because the vast majority of the country believes that we should have robust legal immigration but they want tighter control of the border. And right now, there's only one party that can deliver that -- only the Democrats support pathways to citizenship, support expanding legal pathways into the country and a tough border law," Murphy, told ABC News.

He also applauded Biden for visiting the border last week. Murphy cited Biden's attempt to move quickly to address the border crisis, referencing his submission of "a comprehensive immigration and border reform" to Congress during his first week in office.

Accusing Trump and Republicans, Murphy stated that they attempt to divide using the immigration debate. "Donald Trump and the Republicans decided that they want the border to be chaotic. It helps them politically Republicans use the issue of immigration to try to divide us from each other and now they're on the record opposing the toughest border reform bill, the toughest border security bill, in decades," said Murphy.

This is not the first time Muphy has come out against Republicans on border issues. Last week talking to NBC news, Murphy urged Democrats to go on offense on the border and immigration, citing New York Democrat Tom Suozzi's victory in the special election for former GOP Rep. George Santos' seat in the Long Island-based 3rd Congressional District.

Murphy cited Suozzi's forceful messaging on immigration and the border, which the senator claimed could "serve as a roadmap for Democrats" in November.

He also shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, emphasizing his argument that Democrats should focus on the border issue.

"Republicans were counting on the border being a key issue for them this fall. And tonight the GOP is flipping out because our new winning message is pretty simple: Democrats supported the bipartisan bill to fix the border. Republicans killed it," he wrote.