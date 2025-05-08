Elon Musk tried to prevent a public meeting about an unpermitted fence and gate at his Texas mansion by claiming his status as a "federal public official" warranted special privacy protections, according to a report.

In 2022, Musk purchased a $6 million mansion in the affluent suburb of West Lake Hills, Texas, which serves as one of his residences and a security hub when he's in Austin, the New York Times reported.

Allegedly without permits, his team installed a 16-foot chain-link fence and a gate with surveillance equipment—reportedly violating six city ordinances and drawing complaints from neighbors about both the construction and increased traffic on the residential cul-de-sac.

By early March, Musk's legal and permitting representatives began lobbying city officials to move an upcoming April public hearing about the violations behind out of public view.

They cited his affiliation with the Trump administration, the presence of U.S. Marshals on-site and his claimed status as a "federal public official" as reasons to exempt him from public disclosure rules under Texas law, newly released city emails reviewed by NYT revealed. However, the city attorney ultimately denied the request, citing the Texas Open Meetings Act.

In April, the city's Zoning and Planning Commission held the public meeting as scheduled. Despite recommendations from city staff to allow Musk to keep the structures with modifications, the commission voted to deny the requested exceptions.

The final decision now moves to the West Lake Hills City Council, which will take up the matter on June 11 after Musk's team requested a postponement of the originally scheduled May 14 hearing.

Originally published on Latin Times