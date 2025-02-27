After the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) opted to use SpaceX's Starlink internet system in order to rehabilitate air traffic control and better manage US air space, SpaceX founder Elon Musk stated that this development will not come at a cost to taxpayers.

"To be clear here, the Verizon communication system to air traffic control is breaking down very rapidly. The FAA assessment is single digit months to catastrophic failure, putting air traveler safety at serious risk," Musk wrote in a post to X.

"The Starlink terminals are being sent at NO COST to the taxpayer on an emergency basis to restore air traffic control connectivity. The situation is extremely dire," he continued.

The FAA's collaboration with SpaceX has resulted in concerns about a conflict of interest between multiple roles held by Musk within the federal government, specifically his role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a department tasked with making administrative and funding cuts to federal agencies and institutions, including the FAA.

Though SpaceX is technically a privately held company, it largely depends on federal contracts, which it receives mainly from NASA, to remain operational. The size of its contract with the FAA has not yet been reported.

In a social media post on Monday night, the FAA announced that it would be testing a Starlink terminal at a facility in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and also at two "non-safety critical sites" in Alaska.

"Alaska has long had issues with reliable weather information for the aviation community," the administration wrote to X. "The 2024 FAA reauthorization required the FAA to fix telecommunications connections to fix those needs."

A shipment of 4,000 Starlink terminals was sent to the FAA last week following the development of the contract. The administration also has a contract with Verizon to update its information technology networks, which are in desperate need of an upgrade.

"Verizon is bringing the nation's most reliable network to the FAA at a time when critical infrastructure and technology enhancements are needed most," Verizon spokesman Rich Young said in a statement to CNN.

"We're at the beginning of a 15-year contract with the FAA that will help the agency modernize its technology. Protecting Americans who rely on a safe, secure and functioning air traffic control system is more important than ever, and our enhancements will help make that happen," he added.

