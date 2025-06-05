Musk Claims Trump Is 'Real Reason' Epstein Files Haven't Been Released: 'Time to Drop the Really Big Bomb'
"Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out," Musk warned.
Elon Musk dropped a "big bomb" on Thursday, claiming President Donald Trump is in the Epstein files.
"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk wrote in the shocking post.
"Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out," Musk added.
The tech billionaire's scandalous claim sent the internet into a tailspin as the post quickly went viral, accumulating more than 1 million views in minutes.
