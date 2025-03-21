Tech billionaire and presidential advisor Elon Musk celebrated President Donald Trump's executive order dismantling the Department of Education by posting a meme with a spelling error.

In the meme, Trump's head is photoshopped on to a man kneeling beside a freshly covered grave, flashing a peace sign. The headstone has the Department of Education logo, and reads "Departmen of Education."

Musk, who has played a key role in Trump's government overhaul through his Department for Government Efficiency (DOGE), shared the post on X shortly after the signing ceremony where Trump initiated the closure of the Department of Education. The meme, which intended to champion Trump as "killing" the department, quickly attracted ridicule for the glaring spelling mistake.

"The irony is really underscored by the fact that you spelled 'Department' wrong," one user noted. Others piled on, with comments like, "Very fitting that 'department' is misspelled 🤦🏾‍♂️" and "Rip spelling lessons."

The blunder added fuel to criticism from opponents of the executive order, who argue that eliminating the Department of Education will harm low-income and special-needs students who rely on federal support.

Neither Musk nor the White House has commented on the viral mistake, but the post remains live, continuing to draw sarcastic responses.

Originally published on Latin Times