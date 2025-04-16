Billionaire Trump ally and Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly recruited potential mothers for his future children through his social media app X, attempting to have a "legion" children in preparation for the "apocalypse," according to a new report.

The mother of Musk's youngest child, Ashley St. Clair, revealed texts sent to her by Musk outlining his plans for his offspring while in conversation with the Wall Street Journal. In the messages, Musk tells her about his plans to keep having children in preparation for the end of times.

"To reach legion-level before the apocalypse," he texted St. Clair, "we will need to use surrogates."

Other sources reported that Musk used his own social media platform X to recruit women to potentially carry his children. St. Clair told the outlet that true number of Musk's children is unknown, as she revealed that the billionaire offered to buy her silence for not revealing he was the father of her son.

In September 2024, Musk messaged crypto influencer Tiffany Fong after she began posting pro-Trump content to her profile. The billionaire reportedly asked her if she would be willing to have his child, an offer she declined. Following the interaction, Fong noticed that her reach on the platform had significantly diminished, resulting in her earning less revenue from X than she had been previously.

lol anyways...going to just leave this clip of @TiffanyFong_ here for yall https://t.co/AysJPlW74m pic.twitter.com/Nnf34cvEE7 — Jacquelyn Melinek (@jacqmelinek) April 16, 2025

The mothers of Musk's children, including St. Clair, have reported having to communicate with the SpaceX CEO through his fixer, Jared Birchall, who is tasked with running Musk's "family office."

Birchall is also seemingly tasked with providing the mothers with their agreements from Musk and explaining the clauses included in these agreements to them. On occasions where women have protested the agreements or attempted to seek outside counsel, Birchall has threatened retribution on Musk's behalf.

"Privacy and confidentiality is the top of the list in every aspect of his life, every aspect, and his entire world is set up to be, like, a meritocracy," Birchall allegedly told St. Clair regarding his boss. Furthermore, Birchall stated that when "people do good work," they will be rewarded by Musk.

Within the right-wing circles that he frequents, Musk is described as a "pronatalist," indicating his belief that the birthrate must increase in order to preserve society. He previously stated that if people don't start having more children, "civilization is going to crumble."

Originally published on Latin Times