When viewers tuned into "My 600-LB Life" Season 11 on Wednesday night, they met 31-year-old Syreeta Covington, who was 603 pounds. The episode followed the TLC subject's journey of joining Dr. Nowzaradan's weight loss program to receive gastric bypass surgery.

According to the way Syreeta's episode ended and a few Instagram updates, it appears the subject has yet to reach the weight loss goals she wanted to accomplish.

During her episode of "My 600-LB Life," Syreeta revealed she turned to food due to the sexual, physical, and emotional abuse she faced while growing up in different foster homes.

Getting stronger every day! Watch Syreeta achieve her goals on the next #My600LbLife tomorrow at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/cYvoARQJJY — TLC Network (@TLC) February 21, 2023

Syreeta briefly reunited with her birth mother at age 11, but the two struggled to get along. However, Syreeta found peace with food and reached 250 pounds toward the end of her preteen years.

Syreeta, who then began struggling to trust people, returned to foster care and reached 450 pounds by the time she finished high school.

Syreeta found some happiness after meeting her husband, Lawrence, on a dating website but feared he would leave her for another woman due to her weight. The TLC subject's unhealthy lifestyle also had her worried that her life would end if she didn't get help.

After meeting with Dr. Now, Syreeta was expected to follow a strict diet and workout plan. She initially failed to meet the weight loss goals but began showing some progress.

Dr. Now revealed he would approve Syreeta for surgery if she lost another 25 pounds and moved to Houston. However, she ended up gaining 9 pounds and lost the opportunity.

Twelve months after joining Dr. Now's weight loss program, Syreeta was down a total of 97 pounds, putting her at 506 pounds. By the end of the episode, Dr. Now revealed she would be approved for gastric bypass surgery if she consistently lost weight.

According to photos from Lawrence's Instagram account, the couple is still together. A photo of Syreeta was shared on Feb. 6 in which her face appears somewhat slimmer compared to an October 2022 photo. It is unclear whether Syreeta was ever approved for surgery.

"My 600-LB Life" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.