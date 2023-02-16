Viewers who tuned into "My 600-LB Life" Season 11 on Wednesday night met 36-year-old Wess Schulze. At the beginning of the TLC episode, Wess weighed about 705 pounds. According to social media updates, Wess appears to be making notable progress in his weight loss journey.

During his episode, Wess admitted that he turned to food after his parents divorced when he was a toddler. However, Wess' father wasn't around much due to his job as a truck driver, which left Wess to be cared for by his older sister.

Wess was later abused by a male family member in his father's absence and turned to food to cope with the trauma.

As Wess grew older, the relationship with his father became strained after he came out. His father's lack of acceptance left Wess feeling even more alone. He began binge eating, and by the time the "My 600-LB Life" subject entered high school, he was 345 pounds.

Although Wess continued his unhealthy eating habits into adulthood, he noticed challenges with his mobility and decided to join Dr. Nowzaradan's weight loss program.

With the help of his father, who wanted to rebuild their relationship, Wess began his weight loss journey. Although he faced several setbacks, Wess made significant progress.

On Friday, Wess shared the same photo on Facebook and Instagram, revealing he lost 220 pounds. "Just finished my first 1-hour workout! I'm tired... BUT I DID IT! 220 lbs down," Wess wrote.

The TLC subject has since shared several pictures on his Instagram and Facebook accounts, flaunting his progress. Although the photos only show a portion of Wess' upper body, his face appeared noticeably slimmer.

Wess also told Distractify that he is still working on a relationship with his father. "It's continually evolving," Wess explained. "Today was better than yesterday, and tomorrow will be better than today."

Those interested in following Wess' journey can look for updates on his social media accounts.

"My 600-LB Life" Season 11 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.