White supremacists on social media have expressed support for and praised MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after the new price for one of the company's products mirrors a numerical neo-Nazi symbol.

Sleep like a dream with our Standard MyPillow for just $14.88! Use promo code R277 to snag this deal and wake up feeling refreshed every morning. Don't miss out on the ultimate comfort upgrade - get yours today! https://t.co/CSOJIp3t1p pic.twitter.com/8ss7s3jLy6 — MyPillow (@MyPillowUSA) September 20, 2024

The brand is selling their standard classic MyPillows for $14.88, discounted from their previous price of $29.99. 1488 is recognized as a white supremacist symbol, with the number 14 representing a 14-word slogan coined by white supremacist David Lane, and 88 referring to HH, a symbol for the salute "Heil Hitler", as H is the 8th letter of the alphabet.

For his part, Lindell has responded with bewilderment and confusion when questioned about the price.

"I have no idea what this is all about," Lindell told the New York Post, stating that 88 cents was a common price point and has been used by other companies such as Walmart.

We've done this many times before," said Lindell. "It had nothing to do with whatever you guys are trying to make it out to be."

Lindell is an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, and has been present at various Trump rallies. The New York Times reported that the CEO spent $40 million on conferences, activist networks, a digital media platform, legal battles and researchers that promote the election denial movement.

"Many of the Neo-Nazi accounts that I track on here are delighted by My Pillow owner Mike Lindell's latest sales price." wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user, posting multiple screenshot examples of neo-Nazis praising Lindell or buying MyPillows. "In the replies, you'll see one person mention that they're buying 109 pillows. 109 refers to the number of countries Neo-Nazis claim that Jews have been expelled from (not true)."

White supremacist rhetoric has reportedly increased on X since Elon Musk's takeover of the app, although Musk denies that.

He did remove many of the app's hate speech user guidelines in an attempt to promote freedom of speech.

In April, NBC News reported that it found at least 150 "Premium" X accounts among thousands of unpaid accounts sharing pro-Nazi content on the platform.

During one week in March it found seven of the posts that were white supremacy-related gained 4.5 million views.