The first intricate, lacey, and ornate pieces date back to the Renaissance, where they represented both femininity and eroticism. The vibrant range of lingerie available today evolved from simplistic, practical undergarments used for nothing but comfort and hygiene. Over the years, its functional role expanded into a symbol of sensuality, liberation, and unbridled self-expression, often playing a starring role in the bedroom and beyond.

In the 21st century, the selection is boundless, from revealing seethrough bralettes that spark imagination and Victorian-style corsets to suspender belts, seductive thongs, and versatile, feminine chemises that double as summer dresses. Over centuries, once uncomfortable, tight materials were replaced with more stretchy fabrics that started a new era of tempting comfort while urging diversity in sizes, shapes, and styles.

With more brands embracing everyone's uniqueness and creating eye-catching, alluring pieces for every body type, lingerie stands as a symbol of empowerment and self-expression, encouraging everyone to wear their fantasies close to their skin. With the act of revealing what's underneath remaining an intimate ritual, this seemingly ordinary piece of clothing plays a significant role in self-esteem and confidence, allowing women to see themselves through new eyes and those who love and desire them.

"Lingerie is a very emotional purchase," says Brett Glickman, founder of the She.Her lingerie boutique in San Francisco. "Whether it's acting on love, sexual lust, or self-appreciation, lingerie is the perfect way to honor a loved one or yourself. Sometimes, couples come into my shop, looking for the perfect pieces to commemorate their trip to San Francisco. As soon as they find the one, I see the joy and anticipation in their eyes as they think about what's about to come. This purchase will forever remind them of a special time spent together."

Throughout years of experience as a lingerie boutique owner, Brett noticed that her customers, whether it's individuals or couples, walk through She.Her's doors at transformative periods of transition. Whether they have just ended or entered a relationship, are getting ready to date again, have lost or gained weight, or have just moved across the world, lingerie symbolizes an important event, acting as a gateway into a future filled with confidence, happiness, and love.

"Lingerie acts almost like a costume, a transformation from the every day into a new experience," she adds. "Many women who have just come out of long-term relationships are focused on finding themselves again, and romantic, beautiful lingerie helps them reconnect to their femininity. On the other hand, married couples looking to reinvigorate their sexual lives might opt for something more daring and sultry, an irresistible temptation that tantalizes the senses."

The role of lingerie in the contemporary context highlights that while time has sparked many changes, its essence remains the same: to strengthen connections, bring partners together, and help wearers feel comfortable in their own skin. At She.Her, customers can find pieces that fulfill all of these roles, each one enlocked in three collections that embody lingerie's spirit of diversity and empowerment.

The boutique's catalog is a place where personal desires are met without hesitation and judgment. In the Romantic & Connect collection, hopeless romantics can find silky chemises, babydolls, and sets with intricate floral details that help partners connect on profound levels. On the other hand, Sultry & Explore offers items that emanate uncontrollable lust and temptation, while the Elegant & Release collection is all about guiding people through the chiffon and silk path toward self-love and confidence.

"Though worn underneath clothes, lingerie is the true image of what's inside. It encapsulates one's personality, embodies risque desires, and offers an exclusive gateway into a world of closeness and intimacy," shares Brett. "It's an expression of love, a symbol of appreciation, and a token of new beginnings – ones that lead to a paradise of fulfillment and bliss."