Residents across New Jersey have reported sightings of large, buzzing drones flying low over their neighborhoods, infrastructure and highways since mid-November.

The drones, described as significantly larger than hobbyist models, have sparked unease and confusion, with some likening their eerie presence to UFOs, The New York Times reported.

"I was like, 'What is that? Is that a U.F.O.?'" Kat Dunbar of Bedminster told the NYT "In the last week, it became a little bit of a menacing and, like, creepy thing."

Drone sighting reports have surged in New Jersey, occurring in at least 10 counties since mid-November and spreading to Staten Island and Philadelphia suburbs. Some drones have reportedly interfered with emergency services, including blocking a medical helicopter in Somerset County.

"While we currently have no evidence or information to indicate these drones pose an imminent threat at this time, their presence appears nefarious in nature," Florham Park Police Chief Joseph Orlando stated Wednesday.

In response, the Federal Aviation Administration has restricted drone activity over sensitive areas, including a military base in Morris County and a golf club owned and often visited by President-elect Donald Trump.

The FBI is urging anyone with information to come forward.

For residents like the Dunbars, the drones represent more than a nuisance; they evoke concerns about privacy and the unknown. "I don't love the idea of massive drones patrolling where I live," Dunbar said.

