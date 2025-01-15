Rep. James Comer is coming to the defense of his Republican colleague Nancy Mace, after a heated exchange between her and fellow oversight committee member Jasmine Crockett.

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace (SC) and Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX) got into the heated exchange during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday, which escalated when Mace suggested "taking it outside."

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) dismissed it as non-violent, saying it could have been asking to "have a cup of coffee or perhaps a beer," while Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), condemned the comment as a potential threat.

🚨 HUGE tension right now between Reps. Nancy Mace and Jasmine Crockett



CROCKETT: She's going to keep saying trans trans trans - child, listen.



MACE: I am NO child. Do not call me a child. I am a grown woman. If you want to take it outside-



pic.twitter.com/xUmWTtU3VY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 14, 2025

The disagreement stemmed from tensions over civil rights and transgender issues, with Democrats pushing to reinstate a disbanded civil rights subcommittee, NBC News reported.

Mace, known for her vocal opposition to transgender rights, has gained attention for introducing measures targeting trans individuals, including a recent resolution banning transgender women from female bathrooms in Congress.

Crockett criticized this focus, accusing Mace of exploiting trans issues for political and fundraising gain.

During the hearing, Crockett's critique of Mace's anti-trans rhetoric led to a fiery confrontation, with Mace interjecting, "I am no child," and escalating by suggesting, "If you want to take it outside."

The incident sparked further conflict on social media, with Mace defending her remark as an offer to have a constructive conversation off the floor and Crockett criticizing Mace as "an attention-seeking loser."

The broader debate over rhetoric and decorum in Congress continues, with heightened scrutiny on Mace's anti-trans agenda.

Originally published by Latin Times