NASA has unveiled the new spacesuits that astronauts will wear when they land on the Moon, and they look like a mix of classic and new suits.

After the success of the Artemis I mission, NASA has sights set on the next phases of the ambitious Artemis Program. The astronauts for the mission would need new outfits for the job.

A prototype for the new spacesuits, called the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), was unveiled Wednesday during an event at the Space Center Houston. The suits are designed by Houston-based aerospace company Axiom Space, which was selected to develop them for Artemis III — the mission that would mark humanity's return to the lunar surface in over 50 years. The Artemis III mission is currently set for 2025.

In an image NASA shared on Twitter, one can see that the suit still hold the classic spacesuit style, but has a more modern and sleeker feel to it. Though the color of the prototype is dark gray, during the real mission, it will actually still be all white just like the classic suits. This is to keep the astronauts cool and safe during their work in the harsh conditions of space, the agency explained.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, of the European Space Agency (ESA), shared a photo of the new design on Twitter and wrote, "After #ParisFashionWeek, how about the #MoonFashionWeek? Two spacesuits are in development to walk on the lunar surface in 2025, and this is what one of them will look like."

After #ParisFashionWeek, how about the #MoonFashionWeek? Two spacesuits are in development to walk on the lunar surface in 2025, and this is what one of them will look like 😍 #AxEMU @Axiom_Space @NASA pic.twitter.com/XRxkslmS19 — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) March 15, 2023

The design builds on the previous NASA prototype and incorporates "the latest technology, enhanced mobility, and added protection," according to the agency. They will fit "a broad range of crew members," accommodating some 90% of the male and female population in the U.S., and offers some important features the astronauts will need in their explorations.

"We're carrying on NASA's legacy by designing an advanced spacesuit that will allow astronauts to operate safely and effectively on the Moon," Axiom Space President and CEO Michael T. Suffredini said in a news release. "Axiom Space's Artemis III spacesuit will be ready to meet the complex challenges of the lunar south pole and help grow our understanding of the Moon in order to enable a long-term presence there."

The mix of classic and newness of the AxEMU is fitting for the program. Apart from it marking humanity's return to the Moon, Artemis will also see the landing of the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface. Further, Artemis III will be the first human mission to explore the region near the lunar south pole.

The suits, however, will likely not return to Earth along with the astronauts. Because of the weight limits, the astronauts may only bring back some equipment and the moon rocks they collect, reported CollectSpace. The suits will be left behind on the Starship spacecraft, which will remain in lunar orbit.

"Building on NASA's years of research and expertise, Axiom's next generation spacesuits will not only enable the first woman to walk on the Moon, but they will also open opportunities for more people to explore and conduct science on the Moon than ever before," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in the release.

"Our partnership is investing in America, supporting America's workers, and demonstrating another example of America's technical ingenuity that will position NASA and the commercial space sector to compete – and win – in the 21st century," Nelson added.